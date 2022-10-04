"You've got the winner": The Voice Season 22 fans cheer Blake Shelton after Bodie Wade picks him as coach 

NBC's The Voice Season 22 returned for episode 5, and it was undoubtedly fascinating. The Blind Auditions continued as coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Camila Cabello, and Gwen Stefani returned to their designated chairs, vying for some of the most talented artists to join their team.

After a constant battle to get at least one four-chair turn contestant to join his team, Blake finally accomplished that on Monday night, October 3, 2022. Bodie was the last contestant of the night to audition for a spot on The Voice Season 22. He performed his rendition of The Frays' You Found Me.

Barely a few notes into the song, Blake Shelton pressed his button and turned for the contestant. John Legend followed suit. Not long after, Gwen Stefani also turned her chair for the contestant. Finally, towards the end of his performance, Camila Cabello also turned her chair.

All four coaches laid out why Bodie should choose them as his coach, but Blake took it to the next level and gave it his best. When it came to choosing his coach, much to everyone's surprise, Bodie picked Blake.

Upon witnessing Bodie pick Blake, fans took to social media to share their opinions. Read on to learn more about what fans had to say about Bodie's choice.

Fans claim Bodie could be the winner of The Voice

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Bodie is the one to beat this season and that he would take Blake till the grand finale of the famed reality TV competition series. Some fans also claimed that Bodie made the right choice by choosing Blake as his coach.

Roberta Beaver @RobertaBeaver2 he could take you to the finals #TheVoice You got a great one with Bodiehe could take you to the finals @blakeshelton You got a great one with Bodie ❤️❤️ he could take you to the finals @blakeshelton #TheVoice

Nancy Bose @NancyKBose @blakeshelton #TheVoice You have it won with Bodie, big guy. You’ve been entrusted with a precious talent and we know you’ll take care of him. Congratulations. (No, I’ve never heard of him before, but I know an earth shaker when I see one) @blakeshelton #TheVoice You have it won with Bodie, big guy. You’ve been entrusted with a precious talent and we know you’ll take care of him. Congratulations. (No, I’ve never heard of him before, but I know an earth shaker when I see one)

Theresa McArthur @tymac62 @blakeshelton #TheVoice a BIG Congratulations on Bodie the Bodacious!!! He could truly win this for you! @blakeshelton #TheVoice a BIG Congratulations on Bodie the Bodacious!!! He could truly win this for you!

Here's what the coaches had to say about Bodie Wade's performance on The Voice Season 22, Episode 5

29-year-old Bodie Wade hails from Ladera Ranch and gets his musical genes from his parents, who are also musicians. He has three children of his own and leads the worship group at his church. Auditioning this week, he made the song, You Found Me by The Frays, his own.

All four coaches were mesmerized by his performance. Right off the bat, Blake Shelton told Bodie,

"You have what it takes to make it to the finale of The Voice. You just got to pick the right coach that will take you there. I've been doing this for a long time. I would be honored to be grandpa Blake. Come on let's win this thing."

Gwen told The Voice contestant that she loved his performance and shared that he had an incredible tone. Continuing, she shared,

"It's rare, and that means you're rare. I can hear you do so many songs that are soaring melodies but I feel like the alternative side of you could be a really cool place to go as well, and that's where my background is."

John Legend shared that Bodie's vocal presence was robust and incredible. He also added that his performance had a certain amount of soulfulness. Camila Cabello also showered praises on Bodie.

Ultimately, Bodie chose Blake as his coach for the rest of the season.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET, only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

