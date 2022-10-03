What time will The Voice Season 22 Episode 5 air on NBC? Release date, plot and more details explored

NBC's The Voice is all set to return with an all-new episode on Monday night, October 3, 2022.

With Blind Auditions almost nearing the end, coaches are trying to snag the best artists to their respective teams while battling it out against each other. So far after two weeks of auditions, 31 contestants have been selected to move forward in the competition series.

The Voice @NBCTheVoice yes hi blake how are you yes hi blake how are you https://t.co/daM337RVGz

This week, The Voice enters week three of its Blind Auditions with coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello. After two weeks of auditions, Blake Shelton is the only coach with his block button left.

Here's what you can expect from the forthcoming episode of The Voice Season 22.

When will Episode 5 of The Voice Season 22 release?

The Voice Season 22 will air its Episode 5 on Monday night, October 3, on NBC. It will be a two-hour episode as the Blind Auditions continue.

The series will return on Tuesday night, October 4 for its Episode 6. Unlike Monday's episode, on Tuesday, the episode will only air for one hour.

What can viewers expect from Episode 5 of The Voice?

Season 22 of the coveted show will feature contestants from various music genres auditioning for a spot on the famed reality TV competition series. With limited spots in their teams, coaches are being very selective turning their chair for a contestant.

Prior to the episode's release, the series has released a sneak peek of a performance which received a four-chair turn.

In the teaser, 29-year-old Bodie performes his version of You Found Me. Barely after a few lines, Blake Shelton presses his button, followed by John Legend.

The Voice @NBCTheVoice @bodielovesyou 's voice had us thinking he wrote this song. we can't wait to see more MONDAY 8/7c on @NBC and streaming on @peacock .@bodielovesyou 's voice had us thinking he wrote this song. we can't wait to see more MONDAY 8/7c on @NBC and streaming on @peacock https://t.co/zPDIuU0tgo

Not long after both coaches turned, Gwen Stefani also turns her chair for the contestant, with Camila Cabello following suit towards the end of Bodie's performance.

Coach Blake couldn't stop stressing about how much he wanted Bodie to join his team. Meanwhile, Gwen shared that she liked his tone and felt like she could help him grow better in the competition.

Before Bodie could reveal who he chooses as his coach, the teaser came to an end. Viewers will find out who he chooses when the series returns on Monday night.

The Voice Season 22: Here are the list of contestants and the teams they chose as of Week 2

Here are the list of contestants who managed to land a spot in one of the teams so for during the Blind Auditions.

Team Camila:

Camila has landed the most number of four-chair turn receiving contestants on her team. She has Morgan Myles, Orlando Mendez, Chello, Devix, Reina Ley, Andrew Igbokidi, 18-year-old Ava Lynn Thuresson, Sasha Hurtado, 25-year-old Sydney Kronmiller and Eric Who.

Team Legend:

John Legend's team includes, Omar Jose Cardona, Peyton Alridge, David Andrew, Emma Brooke, Morgan Taylor, Parijita and Valarie Harding.

Team Gwen:

Contestants Jay Allen, Ian Harrison, Alyssa Witrado, Cara Brindisi, Sadie Bass, Julia Aslani and Tanner Howe are in the Rich Girl's team.

Team Blake:

The country singer has contestants Bryce Leatherwood, Kevin Hawkins, Kate Kalvach, Brayden Lape, The Dryes, Madison Hughes, Tanner Fussel and Eva Ullman in his team.

More about The Voice Season 22

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"Coaches Camila Cabello, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the fifth night of Blind Auditions."

The Voice Season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET, only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far