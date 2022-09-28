The Voice 2022 (season 22): Meet the contestants and their coaches after week 2 of blind auditions

The Voice Season 22 returned with an all-new episode on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. The famed reality TV competition series is half way through with its blind auditions and so far the coaches have stacked up quite a few talented contestants on their teams.

After week one of the blind auditions, the coaches have selected 16 contestants to compete in The Voice. On Monday and Tuesday of this week, coaches Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, John Legend and Gwen Stefani were back at it again for week two of the blind auditions.

The series featured a slew of contestants from all walks of life this week. Although some didn't make it through, there were singers who were lucky enough to land a spot in one of the coaches' teams.

Read on to find out which contestants made it through the blind auditions and which team they chose to join on The Voice, Season 22.

The Voice Season 22: Contestants who joined the coaches teams in week 2 of blind auditions

The coaches entered week 2 of the blind auditions guns blazing, ready to battle against each other to snag the talented singers to their team. After last week, Blake Shelton is the only coach who still has his coach block button left.

Team Camila

The newest addition to The Voice, Camila Cabello is leading with the highest number of singers on her team. The contestants who joined her team last week were Morgan Myles, Orlando Mendez, Chello, Devix and Reina Ley.

The first contestant to join Team Camila this week was four-chair turns receiver Andrew Igbokidi. He is a 22-year-old first-generation Nigerian-American medical student who hails from Arkansas. He performed his rendition of Billie Eilish's When the Party's Over. Camila promised Andrew that she'd help polish his performance quality and complimented the choice of song and his tone.

Camila had four other contestants join her team this week: 18-year-old Ava Lynn Thuresson, Sasha Hurtado, 25-year-old Sydney Kronmiller and Eric Who.

Team Legend

After week one of blind auditions, John Legend managed to build a strong team with a number of strong contestants. They were Omar Jose Cardona, Peyton Alridge, David Andrew and Emma Brooke. In week two, the EGOT winning coach came to win. He managed to snag two four-chair turns receiving contestants for his team.

The first was Morgan Taylor, who performed her rendition of Lizzo's Cuz I Love You. John shared that she had a powerful soprano voice. He also encouraged her to select songs that played to her strengths. The second four-chair receiving contestant that John won over to his team was 17-year-old Parijita, who made history as the first Nepalese-American to audition on The Voice.

She performed her version of Labrinth's Jealous. John shared that he thought her voice was like a transcendent voice. Valarie Harding was the third contestant to join Team Legend.

Team Gwen

Gwen and Camila seem to be on a roll this season after they managed to land some of the front runners of this season on their team. As of last week, Gwen had Jay Allen, Ian Harrison, Alyssa Witrado and Sadie Bass join her team. Although Gwen wasn't able to get any four-chair turn receiving contestant to join her team this week, she did manage to get some strong contenders.

Cara Brindisi, a musical therapist who helped her grandfather during his Alzheimer's, joined Team Gwen. The second contestant to join Gwen's team this week was Julia Aslani. Tanner Howe, who performed Shawn Mendez's version of Mercy, was the finale contestant to join the famed singer's team on The Voice.

Team Blake

Blake Shelton didn't back down after losing out on most of the contestants he turned for last week. After week one, he had only three contestants on his team. They included Bryce Leatherwood, Kevin Hawkins, Kate Kalvach and Brayden Lape.

This week, Blake managed to get the season's first duo, The Dryes, to join his team. The married duo performed their rendition of Islands in the Stream and impressed the coach. Madison Hughes, who performed Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door also chose Blake over Gwen and Camila. The two other contestants who joined Team Blake were Tanner Fussel and Eva Ullman.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

