The Voice 2022: Who is Tanner Howe? 29-year-old contestant joined Team Gwen after performing Shawn Mendez's hit song

NBC's The Voice Season 22 returned for an all-new episode on Tuesday night, September 27, 2022. Halfway through the blind auditions, coaches John Legend, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have stacked up a number of talented contestants for their respective teams. This week, they continued to battle it out against each other, trying to get the more skilled singers on board.

One such singer who impressed the coaches was Tanner Howe. The Voice contestant took to center stage and performed his version of Shawn Mendez's Mercy. The 29-year-old contestant wanted to land a spot on Team Camila, but sadly since she didn't turn her chair, he chose to join Gwen Stefani's team over John and Blake, who also turned for him.

Barely a few notes into his performance, the coaches noted that he sounded very similar to Shawn Mendez himself. Camila revealed that she didn't turn for The Voice contestant because he sounded a little too much like the original singer. She added that he needed to distinguish himself.

Meanwhile, Gwen, John and Blake fought it out and tried to convince Tanner to join their team. Ultimately, he chose to be on team Gwen. Continue reading to find out more about Tanner.

Meet Tanner Howe: The Voice 2022 contestant has a Disneyland residency

Tanner's official website describes him as follows:

"Tanner Howe is a versatile singer, songwriter, and performer. With his pop sensibility he can win over any crowd."

Prior to being on The Voice, Tanner has released a number of singles, all of which are available on YouTube. He recently also released his own EP titled Record Head. His YouTube channel also has over a million views.

Tanner has performed at a number of venues, including The House of Blues, Molly Malone's, Universal City Walk and the Mint. According to his website, he currently has a residency at Disneyland, and performs as "as duo and full band inside the park and the Downtown Disney area."

That apart, The Voice contestant has his own podcast that viewers can listen to on YouTube. It primarily deals with all elements of pop culture, such as music, films, current affairs and other news related to the entertainment industry. The description of the podcast on his channel reads:

"We dive a little deeper into the art and artists behind the things that impact popular culture. The creator and host of the show is singer/songwriter and music artist Tanner Howe."

Tanner has an Instagram handle under the username @tannerhowe. At the time of writing this article, his Insta profile had 2412 followers. On his Insta account, Tanner often uploads pictures from his day-to-day life and videos of him singing.

In 2020, Tanner also appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show. Due to the pandemic, it was a virtual interview. Posting a screenshot from the interview, Tanner captioned it:

"KELLY CLARKSON!! Checkout the @kellyclarksonshow tomorrow at 2pm to see me having a little chat with my BFF Kelly about the Quarantine Drive Up Shows. #kellyclarksonshow #quarantine #quarantinedriveupshow #kellyclarkson #tannerhowe #talkshow #music"

One of his songs was also played during the 2021 NBA finals.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

