The Voice 2022: Who is Madison Hughes? Meet the singer who made Bob Dylan's Knockin' on Heaven's Door her own

NBC's The Voice returned for yet another entertaining episode on Monday night, September 26. Coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello returned to their chairs battling it out to get the best singers in their respective teams.

Ever since The Voice Season 22 premiered, viewers have witnessed a slew of talented contestants' auditions, who hope to land a spot in the coveted reality singing competition. One such contestant who took to center stage and auditioned this week was Madison Hughes.

The 25-year-old singer, who hails from Florida, performed her own rendition of Bob Dylan's Knockin' On Heaven's Door, adding a unique twist to her performance. Although it took some time for the coaches to press their buttons, Hughes managed to get three coaches to turn their chairs for her.

Coach Gwen Stefani was the first to press her button for Madison Hughes, with her husband, Blake Shelton following suit. Towards the end of Hughes' performance, coach Camila Cabello also pressed her button for Madison. Stefani and Cabello both claimed that they wanted to work with the contestant as she was a "melting pot" and was open to various genres.

Ultimately, Hughes decided to go with Shelton as her coach for the rest of the season 22. Although she wasn't a typical country singer, the singer claimed he would be able to help her as a coach.

Scroll down if you're curious to know more about contestant Madison Hughes, Team Blake's new addition, on The Voice, Season 22.

Madison Hughes from The Voice has released 10 singles

Hughes is a 25-year-old singer who hails from Florida, but recently moved to Nashville, Tennessee to pursue her dreams of becoming a singer. Over the course of time, The Voice contestant has released around 10 singles that can be streamed on Spotify.

Her most recent single, titled Meet Me In The Woods has been listened over 275,000 times on the music app. She also has over 34k unique listeners every month.

Madison Hughes has been inclined towards music since a very young age

In her mini documentary which she produced herself and released on her Youtube channel, Hughes opened up about how she fell in love with music early in her life. In the documentary titled Pick of Destiny, Hughes revealed that since she was a kid, she would break into singing and dancing in her living room at any given time.

The Voice contestant learned how to play guitar when she was just in the fifth grade. It started when she and her dad started taking guitar lessons with Michael Bennick. She further added that she couldn't have asked for a better childhood.

Madison Hughes attended summer camp at Berklee when she was in school

In her mini documentary, Hughes also mentioned that growing up, she felt lucky and grateful for getting to do what she loved and that she got many opportunities to do so. The Voice contestant revealed that every year, she would attend Berklee College of Music summer camp and take part in guitar classes.

Hughes also knows how to play the harmonica and mandalin. In high school, she was a part of the choir and drama club. She added that she loved everything creative.

Hughes is a freelance video editor

When The Voice contestant graduated school, she moved to Washington DC to do video editing on Capitol Hill. On her first day, she cried in the washroom, knowing this was not what she wanted to do. Eventually, she quit her job and entered the field of freelancing.

This way, she got to work and pursue her love for music, both at the same time. After traveling all over the country for work, Madison finally found herself in Nashville, deciding to stick around and see where her musical journey would take her.

The Voice airs every Monday night, at 8 pm ET, only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

