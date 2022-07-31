Serena Williams attends The Weeknd's concert in Washington D.C. 

Tennis superstar Serena Williams recently took to her Instagram account to share a story of herself at a concert. The 23-time Grand Slam champion enjoyed time in between tournaments as she shared snaps from attending a concert performed by The Weeknd.

The six-time US Open winner was attending a concert by music mogul and pop-music sensation The Weeknd in the nation's capital, Washington DC. Williams also shared a story of herself singing along to the song, "Blinding Lights."

Coincidentally, the Citi Open in Washington DC is set to start this week, which will feature her sister, Venus Williams, returning to competitive action in singles. The likes of Simona Halep and Victoria Azarenka are also set to participate in the event as the tournament serves as a curtain raiser ahead of the two WTA 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati before the US Open in New York.

Serena Williams will not play at the Citi Open but has confirmed her participation at the National Bank Open in Toronto, which is the first WTA 1000 event ahead of the final Major of the year. A whole host of top players are set to participate in this event as they get ready for the US Open.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has also confirmed her participation at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, which will begin on August 15th as the players get some much-needed match practice and ranking points ahead of the US Open in New York at the end of August.

Serena Williams' disappointing comeback

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Serena Williams' return at Wimbledon earlier this year was the first time the 23-time Grand Slam champion had played since the event at SW19 last year. Despite not playing for a year, there was hope and expectations on the return of Williams to competitive action.

Williams played just two competitive matches, that too in doubles after spending nearly a year on the sidelines. This was very much visible in the match against Harmony Tan, and she lost to the Frenchwoman 7-5, 1-6, 7-6(7) in three hours and 10 minutes.

While it is unclear what the future holds for the great champion, for now, the 23-time Grand Slam winner is preparing for a shot at winning her seventh US Open title.

