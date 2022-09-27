Who is Ava Lynn Thuresson? 18-year-old The Voice contestant impressed judges with her rendition of Britney Spears' hit song

NBC's The Voice Season 22 returned for an all-new episode on Monday night, September 26, 2022. Blind auditions are currently underway, with coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Camila Cabello, and Gwen Stefani competing for the best singer to join their team. Since the famed reality TV series premiered last week, viewers have witnessed a variety of contestants perform.

Many of those contestants impressed the judges and received at least one chair turn, securing a spot on The Voice. One such contestant is California native Ava Lynn Thuresson. The 18-year-old took to center stage and wowed the judges with her impeccable rendition of Britney Spear's classic song, Baby One More Time. She turned an all-time pop hit into her own grunge version.

Just moments after her performance, John Legend pressed his button and turned for the contestant. Towards the end of her performance, Camila Cabello also turned her chair for The Voice Season 22 contestant. Gwen Stefani shared that she loved Ava's grungy touch and regretted that she didn't turn in time for her.

Despite John's efforts in trying to convince Ava Lynn to join his team, she ultimately chose Camila as her coach for the rest of the season.

Ava Lynn from The Voice recently graduated high school

According to her Instagram profile, Ava graduated from Cathedral Catholic High School in May. She posted photos of herself from her graduation ceremony with the caption,

"Feeling blue to be class of ‘22."

Ava mentioned in the app's bio that she would be attending the University of Berkley. She also uploaded a picture of herself in the university sweatshirt and hat. The Voice contestant captioned it "golden bear," possibly in reference to the California Golden Bears, the athletic team that represents the University of California, Berkeley.

Ava was selected to participate in Grammy Camp

In 2020, Ava revealed that she was selected to participate in Grammy Camp. She took to her social media profile and uploaded a post about her summer camp. She captioned it, saying,

"I am honored to announce that I have been selected to participate in Grammy Camp this summer! @grammymuseum #GRAMMYCamp Can’t wait to work with the amazing guest artists!"

Ava was a cheerleader in high school and also performed in her spring musical. She uploaded pictures of those memories from her school on her Instagram profile.

The 18 year old dedicated her The Voice performance to her cousin who died by drowning

The Voice Season 22 contestant took part in the blind audition with her cousin Dawson in her memory. Dawson passed away by drowning when he was just a young man. Ava posts about him on her profile quite often. She also has a profile dedicated to Dawson mentioned in her bio.

In May, she posted a video montage of Dawson wishing him a happy birthday. Earlier in January, she uploaded another childhood photo of them together with a guitar and captioned it,

"1/27/17 Music for you now and forever Dawson #lovelikedawson."

The Voice will return on Tuesday night, September 27, 2022 at 8 pm for an all-new episode only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

