"She’s a contender": The Voice 2022 fans laud 17-year-old Nepalese-American singer Parijita after her performance of Labrinth's Jealous

NBC's The Voice returned for an all-new episode on Tuesday night, and was nothing short of entertaining.

Ever since season 22 premiered last week, viewers have witnessed contestants from different walks of life take to center stage and perform their hearts out with the aim of impressing the coaches, being mentored by them, and ultimately winning the show.

One contestant on Tuesday night, September 27, was able to get all four of the judges to turn their chairs for her with her impeccable performance. Currently a frontrunner in the competition, the contestant was none other than Parijita Bastola, the first Nepalese-American contestant to compete in the famed reality TV hit competition series.

At just 17 years old, Parijita's rendition of Labrinth's Jealous was near perfect. Her performance was emotional, vibrant and filled with passion, leaving all the coaches impressed. John Legend was the first to turn. Camila Cabello and Gwen Stefani followed suit. Towards the end of her performance, Blake Shelton also turned for her.

Although all four coaches fought hard to try and convince her to join their team, ultimately, The Voice contestant decided to pick John Legend as her coach for the rest of the season.

Upon witnessing her performance, fans took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans claim that Parijita is one to look out for on The Voice Season 22

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that the 17-year-old contestant's performance made them emotional and they were glad that she chose John Legend as her coach.

Josie @SpookyObserver @johnlegend Her performance brought tears to my eyes. I'm so happy she picked you as a coach! I was reminded a little of Toni Braxton in some of those deeper tones. Just beautiful! @johnlegend Her performance brought tears to my eyes. I'm so happy she picked you as a coach! I was reminded a little of Toni Braxton in some of those deeper tones. Just beautiful!

Melissa Middleton @Melissa25943274 @johnlegend #TheVoice I do believe you have the winner with Parijita she’s absolutely amazing I’m pretty good at picking who the winners going to be from the Blinds I’ve only been wrong once I thought Wendy had a real chance against Girl named Tom so I wasn’t to far off the mark @johnlegend #TheVoice I do believe you have the winner with Parijita she’s absolutely amazing I’m pretty good at picking who the winners going to be from the Blinds I’ve only been wrong once I thought Wendy had a real chance against Girl named Tom so I wasn’t to far off the mark

Parijita literally brought tears to my eyes. She has such an amazing voice and to be so young! She could easily win this! Parijita literally brought tears to my eyes. She has such an amazing voice and to be so young! She could easily win this! @johnlegend #TheVoice Parijita literally brought tears to my eyes. She has such an amazing voice and to be so young! She could easily win this!

Destiny Snapp @multirace @johnlegend #TheVoice congrats on getting Parijita Bastola on your team..I was hoping that she would pick you. @johnlegend #TheVoice congrats on getting Parijita Bastola on your team..I was hoping that she would pick you.

Christy M @rollingsixxes 🤩 @NBCTheVoice Such an amazing, beautiful, soulful voice that had me in awe as my heart swelled & my eyes watered. Completely mind blown. Parijita, that voice is going to take you places & I'm excited to watch your journey! @NBCTheVoice Such an amazing, beautiful, soulful voice that had me in awe as my heart swelled & my eyes watered. Completely mind blown. Parijita, that voice is going to take you places & I'm excited to watch your journey! 😍🤩

Here's what the coaches had to say about Parijita Bastola from The Voice

Prior to her performance, Parijita revealed that she and her family have been watching The Voice since season 1, adding that it "really brought her family together."

For the blind audition round, she performed her rendition of Labrinth's Jealous. Coach Camila said that her performance was "masterful." She added:

"That breath control and extending those notes. I would be so excited to work with you."

Gwen Stefani said that Parijita was "a natural." She further added that the contestant was "in touch with her heart" and that it was incredible.

During the show, Parijita also shared that her favorite genre was R&B and soul.

John Legend @johnlegend #TheVoice The KING of the 4 chair turn is back in business! Absolutely stunning performance Parijita! #TeamLegnd The KING of the 4 chair turn is back in business! Absolutely stunning performance Parijita! #TeamLegnd #TheVoice https://t.co/7V2ZGPBH6q

John Legend said:

"I know a coach up here that would be very good at working on R&B and soul. The best artists are able to bring the music of their culture and of their roots into the wider global landscape of music. I think your voice is that kind of transcendent voice and it would be an honor for me to work with you."

Blake Shelton said that he knew he was "well in over his head" but that didn't mean he wasn't a big fan of the contestant. He added that there wasn't anyone else like her on his team.

Ultimately, Parijita chose John Legend to be her coach on the series.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

