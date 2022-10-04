"You missed a good one": The Voice season 22 fans shocked that coaches didn't turn for Manu 

NBC's The Voice season 22 returned with episode 5 on Monday, October 3, 2022. The Blind Auditions were back in full swing this week and the coaches battled it out to snag the best artists on their teams.

Sadly, one contestant who auditioned didn't make the cut despite having an amazing voice, as per fans of the show.

18-year-old Manu, who hailed from New Jersey, had previously appeared on The Voice kids in Columbia and Telemundo. She was back on the famed reality TV competition series hoping to get a chair turn from one of the coaches. She performed her rendition of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Shallow.

The Voice contestant displayed a good performance but the judges seemingly expected more. Although the coaches were close to pressing their buttons, they didn't.

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were shocked the coaches didn't pick Manu. Some also added that they passed on a good artist. A few others claimed that they hoped Gwen Stefani or Camila Cabello would turn.

Why the coaches didn't turn their chairs for Manu on The Voice season 22 episode 5

Coaches Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend returned to their chairs vying for the best artist to join their team. With their teams almost full, the coaches were picky about who they chose to join their team.

Although Manu had a good voice, none of them turned for her. Gwen and John were close to pressing their button, but didn't get what they were looking for from her performance.

Blake Shelton shared that Manu's voice was strong and powerful, but he was expecting a little more finnesse or soft moments. The coach added that she started singing on 10 and remained there throughout her performance. Blake concluded that it was a huge mistake that he didn't turn.

John, meanwhile, shared:

"You really do have a lovely tone. I think you just didn't put a little artistic flare on this song that we've heard a bunch of times. You have to develop that point of view and put that artistry on the songs you sing. You already have the natural gift of singing. So now it's only got to be about artistry."

John Legend added that if Manu was to come back in six months and perform, he would turn his chair for her. He added that although she was young, she had a lot of potential.

While it turned out to be an unlucky day for Manu, there were other contestants who auditioned and found a spot on the famed reality TV competition series.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET, only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

