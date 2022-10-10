What time will The Voice season 22 episode 7 air on NBC? Release date, plot, and more details explored

The Voice Season 22 is all set to return to NBC for an all-new episode on Monday night, October 10, 2022 at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT. The episode will air for two-hours. Following this, episode 8 of The Voice will air on Tuesday night at the same time. But unlike Monday's episode, Tuesday's installment will only air for one hour and will feature the first of the Battle Rounds.

The last of the Blind Auditions will air as the coaches fill up their teams with the best artists who impress them with their incredible vocal skills. Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, John Legend and Gwen Stefani have almost completed their team and have just a few more contestants to add before they head over to the Battle Rounds.

Episode 7 will have more impeccable performances and showcase the coaches battling each other to snag the best contestants to their team.

What can viewers expect from episode 7 of The Voice season 22?

Episode 7 will continue with the latest installment of the Blind Auditions. Since the coaches only have limited spots left to fill in their teams, they will be extremely careful when it comes to turning their chair for a contestant.

The official synopsis for the episode reads,

"The coaches vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the final night of blind auditions and begin to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in the battles; the coaches also take the stage to perform Camila Cabello's hit "Havana."

In a sneak peek that was shared by the series on Twitter and Instagram, viewers got a glimpse of what to expect. The Voice introduced viewers to Constance Howard, who took to stage and performed an impeccable rendition of Justin Bieber's Peaches. Barely a few notes into the song, Camila Cabello turns her chair for the singer.

As Constance starts to sing, the coaches are impressed with her vocals. At one point she whistles notes and that gets John Legend to turn his chair for the singer as well. Throughout her performance, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were impressed with her vocals and notes, but they didn't turn their chairs for her.

After her performance, Camila said,

"I have one more spot left on my team. And I've been really careful about who I pick for this last spot and there is nobody else like you. I've been looking for somebody like you who has that character, that voice and distinctiveness... I love working with an artist like you who has a different quality of voice. That's just something God gave you. So I would love to be your coach."

In a rebuttal to Camila's pitch, John shared that the 27-year-old reminded him of famed singer Rihanna. He complimented her ability to hit different notes and her voice.

When the episode airs on Monday night, viewers will get to know who Constance picked as her coach for the rest of the season on The Voice.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

