What time will The Voice season 22 episode 6 air on NBC? Release date, plot, and more details explored

NBC's The Voice season 22 is all set to return for an all-new episode on Tuesday night, October 4, 2022. With the Blind Auditions nearing an end, coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Camila Cabello have each built their team up with 11 contestants. They must now choose three more members to complete their team and head over to the next round of the competition.

Episode 5 aired on Monday night, October 3, 2022, and featured a four-chair turn performance by Bodie Wade. There were also a number of other impeccable performances that wowed the coaches like the ones from Ansley Burns, The Marilynds, Kique, and more.

Episode 6, which is set to air in less than a day, will feature more performances and chair-turns that are bound to keep viewers hooked to their screens. With little to no time left for The Voice to return, here's everything you need to know about the forthcoming episode.

When will episode 6 of The Voice season 22 air?

Episode 6 of the reality show will air on Tuesday night, October 4, 2022, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT on NBC. Unlike Monday night's episode, Tuesday's episode will only air for one hour. The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"Coaches Camila Cabello, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the sixth night of Blind Auditions."

The Voice season 22 airs with a brand new episode every Monday and Tuesday night at the same time.

What can viewers expect from episode 6 of The Voice season 22?

The episode, which is set to air on Tuesday night, will continue with the auditions. With limited spots left on each team, the coaches will be extra careful when it comes to selecting an artist to join their group.

Since the entire competition is based on voices and not looks, the coaches will not know the face behind the voice until they turn their chair for a particular artist.

With no more 'blocks' left, it's pretty much left up to the coaches' fighting and convincing skills to land an artist on their team if more than one of them turns their chair. Similar to previous episodes, viewers can expect wonderful performances and maybe one or more four-chair turns as well.

The Voice season 22: Here are the latest team standings after Monday night's episode:

Here is a list of contestants who have managed to land a spot in one of the teams so far during the Blind Auditions.

Team Camila:

Camila has landed quite a number of four-chair turn performances for her team. She has Morgan Myles, Orlando Mendez, Chello, Devix, Reina Ley, Andrew Igbokidi, 18-year-old Ava Lynn Thuresson, Sasha Hurtado, 25-year-old Sydney Kronmiller, Eric Who, and Zach Newbould.

Team Legend:

John Legend's team includes Omar Jose Cardona, Peyton Aldridge, David Andrew, Emma Brooke, Morgan Taylor, Parijita, Valarie Harding, The Marilynds, Kara McKee, Lana Love, and SOLsong.

Team Gwen:

Contestants Jay Allen, Ian Harrison, Alyssa Witrado, Cara Brindisi, Sadie Bass, Julia Aslani, Daysia, Kique, and Tanner Howe are on the Rich Girl singer's team.

Team Blake:

The country singer has contestants Bryce Leatherwood, Kevin Hawkins, Kate Kalvach, Brayden Lape, The Dryes, Madison Hughes, Hillary Torchiana, Ansley Burns, Tanner Fussel, Eva Ullman, and Bodie Wade on his team.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET, only on NBC.

