"He’d BLOCK his wifey": The Voice 2022 Fans shocked after Blake blocked Gwen from adding Ansley Burns to her team

The Voice Season 22 returned for an all-new episode on Monday night, October 3, 2022 and it was immensely entertaining. The Blind Auditions continued as coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello returned to their seats to battle it out for the best artists.

Blake was the only one who hadn't used his coach block and viewers were waiting to see it happen this week. Much to everyone's surprise, the award-winning coach used his block this week during 15-year-old Ansley Burns' performance. Fans were shocked by this decision as he used it on his wife Gwen Stefani.

Episode 5 of The Voice Season 22 featured several contestants, who gave their best in hopes of making it on one of the coach's team. One amongst them was 15-year-old Ansley Burns ,who performed her rendition of Leann Rhimes' famous song Unchained Melody.

Despite her young age, The Voice contestant was able to hit the high notes with ease. Despite saying that he was done for the day, Blake Shelton couldn't help but turn his chair for Ansley. However, what shocked everyone else was that when Gwen Stefani followed suit, she was blocked by her husband.

It took Gwen a long time before she realized that she was blocked. Fans who witnessed Blake use his only coach block this season were stunned. They took to social media to share their opinions.

Read on to learn more about what fans had to say about Blake using his coach block on his wife.

Fans stunned after Blake Shelton blocks his wife Gwen Stefani from adding Ansley to her team on The Voice Season 22, Episode 5

Taking to Twitter, fans were shocked that Blake used his coach block on Gwen. Many added that they didn't expect this, while others added that it was a good decision to block her.

Felix Ogar @Felixogar9

@blakeshelton #TheVoice Good block move on Ansley, Blake. She mentioned backstage that she wanted you to be her coach. Good addition to the team. Good block move on Ansley, Blake. She mentioned backstage that she wanted you to be her coach. Good addition to the team.@blakeshelton #TheVoice

aj armento @ajarmento03 @NBCTheVoice @TheAnsleyBurns I didn't expect Blake to use his block on his wife thats unexpected i thought for sure he would've used it on Camilla or John @NBCTheVoice @TheAnsleyBurns I didn't expect Blake to use his block on his wife thats unexpected i thought for sure he would've used it on Camilla or John

Here's what the coaches had to say about Ansley Burns' performance on The Voice Season 22, Episode 5

Ansley hails from Easley, South Carolina. She shared that her family has deep roots in country music. Her great grandfather worked with Hank Williams Sr. Ansley previously appeared on America's Got Talent. Award-winning singer Carrie Underwood also shared one of the contestant's performance on social media.

Blake was the first to turn for Ansley, followed by Gwen. Not wanting his wife to steal her from him, The Voice coach blocked Gwen and managed to snag Ansley for his team. Right off the bat, Blake shared that he was impressed with her confidence and her range.

The other coaches, including John Legend and Camila Cabello, shared that Ansley was in good hands since she was on Team Blake. Gwen shared that she couldn't wait to see how Ansley would grow with Blake's coaching and that she would benefit from his mentorship.

With Monday night's auditions coming to an end, the coaches each had 11 contestants on their team.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET, only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

