The Voice 2022: Fans are torn apart as Blake Shelton kicks off the Battle Rounds between Austin and Tanner

NBC's The Voice Season 22 returned for an all-new episode on Monday night, October 10, 2022. After six episodes, the Blind Auditions ended, and the Battle Rounds have commenced. Longtime coach Blake Shelton kicked off the Battles by bringing in two of his top contestants, Austin Montgomery and Tanner Fussell, to compete against each other.

After the Blind Auditions ended, The Voice coaches Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Blake Shelton took center stage and performed a rendition of Camila's Havana. Immediately after that, the Battle began, and Blake Shelton brought in Jimmie Allen as his battle advisor.

Blake revealed he chose Austin and Tanner to go against each other because they have different voices. Blake chose Johnny Cash's Folsom Prison Blues for them to duet. Jimmie was blown away by The Voice contestants' performance. Blake didn't comment much on Tanner during the rehearsals, and as for Austin, the coach advised him to loosen up a bit physically.

Austin and Tanner performed their hearts out, hoping to advance to the next round, but that decision was left in the hands of Blake Shelton. Although all the coaches were impressed with their vocals, it was a tough decision. Before Blake could reveal who he chose to advance to the Knockout Rounds, the episode ended.

Viewers will see who the coach chose as the winner of the Battle Round on Tuesday night when The Voice returns for Episode 8. Before the episode, fans who watched the Battle performance took to social media to share their opinions on who they thought should advance.

Read on to learn more about what fans had to say about Austin and Tanner's battle duet.

Fans have mixed reactions on who should win the first Battle Round in The Voice, Season 22, Episode 7

Taking to Twitter, some fans cheered on Tanner, claiming that Blake Shelton should choose him as the winner. Meanwhile, a few others hoped that The Voice coach would choose Austin as the winner of the Battle Rounds. Some added that it was tough to predict who Blake would choose, claiming both performed well.

Hanne Hansen @HanneHansen28 @blakeshelton @TFussellMusic Can't wait to see what happens tomorrow @AustinMonOffic I had my favorite in this battle but I'm not so sure anymore. You both did an amazing job and deserves to move onCan't wait to see what happens tomorrow @blakeshelton @TFussellMusic @AustinMonOffic I had my favorite in this battle but I'm not so sure anymore. You both did an amazing job and deserves to move on 🌟 Can't wait to see what happens tomorrow 😍

Kathleen @Kathlee27114616 @blakeshelton #TheVoice I don’t know who you have picked yet for battle one…..but I like Tanner. He’s got that Chris Stapleton, Travis Tritt, Daughtry feel. @blakeshelton #TheVoice I don’t know who you have picked yet for battle one…..but I like Tanner. He’s got that Chris Stapleton, Travis Tritt, Daughtry feel.

[email protected] @Sparklingsine21 #TheVoice You look great Blake can't wait to see which singers make it to the battle rounds I hope it's Tanner we love him and you and his growl and rasp @blakeshelton You look great Blake can't wait to see which singers make it to the battle rounds I hope it's Tanner we love him and you and his growl and rasp @blakeshelton #TheVoice

Jon Lester  @gsnmaster75 @johnlegend I would have to agree with ya on that one that Tanner would win this Battle, but the Blake Veteran makes the final bet of the battles. #TheVoice @johnlegend I would have to agree with ya on that one that Tanner would win this Battle, but the Blake Veteran makes the final bet of the battles. #TheVoice

Here's what the coaches had to say about Tanner and Austin's Battle Round performance on The Voice, Season 22 Episode 7

Austin and Tanner made their performance lively and entertained the audience and the coaches. They included some ad-libs while the others sang. Overall, it was an entertaining performance.

After they finished, Camila Cabello shared that they were both great performers. Gwen Stefani noted that it was challenging to do character-style singing, but she was glad they could pull it off.

Gwen also added that she was curious to see what Austin could do via his vocal range. John Legend shared that he thought Tanner outperformed Austin and that he sounded authentic.

When the episode returns, Blake will make his choice and choose one contestant to advance to the next round.

The Voice Season 22 will return with the Battle Rounds on Tuesday at 8 pm ET only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

