The Voice Season 22: Why didn't the coaches turn for 20-year-old Yelka's performance of Selena's No Me Queda Mas? 

The Voice Season 22 returned for another entertaining episode on Monday night, October 10, 2022. The Blind Auditions came to an end, and the Battle Rounds commenced. Coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Camila Cabello, and Gwen Stefani returned to their chairs to complete their teams.

With limited spots left, the coaches were cautious with who they turned their chairs for. One contestant who auditioned and didn't manage to get a chair turn was Yelka. Hailing from Havanna, she performed an emotional rendition of Selena's song, No Me Queda Mas. Although her performance started on a weak note, she improved, but it wasn't enough for the coaches to press their buttons.

"I was a little bit lost": Here's why the coaches didn't turn their chairs for Yelka's audition on The Voice Season 22, Episode 7

Hailing from San Diego, California, Yelka is a first-generation American. Her mother is from Peru, and her father is from Mexico. Her parents shifted to the US in search of better opportunities.

Before her audition, Yelka revealed that she had learned Spanish before her lessons in English. She also added that she was in touch with her culture, which was a big part of her identity. The Voice Season 22 contestant also added that her parents supported her career in music.

For her Blind Auditions, The Voice contestant performed her rendition of Selena's No Me Queda Mas. She shared that the song was a perfect representation of her Latino heritage and that she was proud to be able to sing in Spanish. Although it was a good performance, no one turned their chairs for the contestant.

One reason being their teams were almost full, and they were only looking for contestants who would deliver flawless performances. Camila Cabello shared,

"When I first heard the instrumentation, I was like, 'alright, alright' That got me really excited. I love that you're representing our culture and there's so much creativity and excitement and so many things to work within that. I think the reason why I didn't turn around because I'm looking for something that give a little bit of a twist. What is going to set you apart and make it different as an artist."

Camila used famed singer Rosalia as an example of mixing flamenco with hip-hop. The Voice coach added that Yelka had a lot of potential and was proud of her for representing their culture.

John Legend complimented her tone and claimed that it was beautiful but added that he felt like she was unsure about her pitch, which was why he was hesitant to turn around. John shared,

"You have a gift, I think the execution just could have been a little bit better."

Blake Shelton shared that he was a bit lost after the performance but was glad to hear the points Camila made and claimed they made sense. The Voice coach added that Yelka should give it a try next season.

The Voice Season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET and 7 pm ET only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

