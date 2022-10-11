Who is Rowan Grace? Meet The Voice Season 22 contestant who impressed coaches by singing Olivia Rodrigo's Traitor

The Voice Season 22 returned for an all-new episode on Monday night, October 10, 2022 and this week the famed reality TV competition series aired its final Blind Auditions. With teams filling up fast, the coaches were very careful with who they turned their chairs around for.

Gwen Stefani had only two spots remaining and was looking for a young female singer to add to her team. When 17-year-old Rowan Grace Hibbard took to center stage to perform her rendition of Olivia Rodrigo's Traitor, her clear tone and contemporary voice made both Gwen and John Legend turn their chairs immediately for her.

Later, Camila Cabello also turned her chair for The Voice contestant.

After her performance, John shared that he felt like Rowan "really connected with the song." Camila said that she could "coach Rowan through her nervousness." Gwen shared that she won the show with 15-year-old Cater Rubin and could do the same with the young contestant.

Ultimately, Rowan ended up choosing Gwen as her coach for the rest of the season.

Rowan Grace from The Voice Season 22 hails from South Dakota and has four singles to her credit

Rowan is a 17-year-old singer and songwriter who hails from Rapid City, South Dakota. Despite being just a teenager, Rowan plays the piano and already has a self-titled band with whom she has performed all across the country.

Rowan was just 16 years old when she auditioned for The Voice. However, she turned 17 on September 20 this year. On her birthday, she took to her Instagram profile and uploaded a video of herself singing when she was just three. In the caption, she wrote:

"seventeen wowwww!! i’ve been doing a lottttt of reflecting lately so i wanted to share...17 year old rowan is exactly who 3 year old rowan dreamed she would be."

Despite her young age, Rowan has released four singles so far.

Her first single, titled How I Want It, was released in 2019. The Voice contestant also released a video for the song. Apart from that, in 2020, she released three other singles titled, Paradise, Closer and Best of Me.

All the proceeds from Paradise were donated to a memorial fund in honor of Rowan's classmate, Shelby Lillebo, who passed away due to cancer at the young age of 14.

Rowan has been singing since the age of five. She is also a trained dancer and has over nine years of training in jazz, ballet, hip-hop, tap, and modern. The Voice contestant was part of a competitive dance team for two years.

The 17-year-old has also been a part of musical theater.

Rowan's Instagram profile also includes a lot of videos of her performing covers of various songs by other artists. She has around 2,300 followers on the social media platform. Her YouTube channel also has over 350 subscribers.

The Voice Season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday only on NBC at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

