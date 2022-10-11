What time will The Voice Season 22 Episode 8 air on NBC? Release date and more details explored

NBC's The Voice Season 22 finally finished its Blind Auditions on Monday, October 10, 2022. After completing the first round of the competition, the coaches prepared for the Battle Rounds, where two contestants from each team compete against each other in a duet, and only one will emerge as the winner.

The coaches will bring celebrity advisors to help them during the Battle Rounds. Before the Battle Rounds, coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Camila Cabello, and Gwen Stefani celebrated the end of the Blind by performing their rendition of Camila's Havana.

The Battle Rounds also commenced with Blake Shelton kicking it off with a duet between his top contestants, Austin Montgomery and Tanner Fussell. They performed a duet of Johnny Cash's Folsom Prison Blues. However, the episode ended on a cliffhanger.

With little to no time left for episode 8 of The Voice Season 22 to air, here's everything you need to know about it.

When will episode 8 of The Voice Season 22 release on NBC?

Episode 8 of the famed reality TV competition series will air on Tuesday night, October 11, 2022, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT only on NBC. If viewers miss the episode, they can watch it on Peacock the next day. Unlike Monday's episode, which aired for two hours, Tuesday's episode will only air for one hour.

Titled The Battle Premiere, the official synopsis for the episode reads,

"The battle rounds begin as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jimmie Allen, Sean Paul, Charlie Puth and Jazmine Sullivan to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing; each coach has one steal and one save."

Who are the battle advisors for each team on The Voice, Season 22?

Each coach will bring in one famed artist to help mentor and coach their team during the Battle Rounds. Blake Shelton brought in Jimmie Allen as his advisor. Meanwhile, Camila Cabello will bring in Charlie Puth, Gwen Stefani chose Sean Paul, and John Legend chose Jazmine Sullivan.

What can fans expect to see in the Battle Rounds in episode 8?

Since episode 7 ended on a cliffhanger with Blake Shelton yet to choose which contestant would advance to the Knockouts, the episode will kick off with his decision. Viewers will finally see if Blake will choose Tanner or Austin as the winner of the first Batlle Rounds.

Viewers will also see if any other coach will steal contestants slated for elimination. Apart from that, fans will also see if Blake uses his opportunity to save contestants and send both to the next round.

What happened on Monday night on The Voice Season 22?

On Monday night, the Blind Auditions came to an end. Nia Skyfer was the last contestant to cement a place in the competition. She performed her energetic version of Camila Cabello's Bam Bam. John Legend was the only coach with a spot left on his team, and since it was Camila's song, he sought her advice.

Camila shared that she was a fiery artist and that he should turn for her. John finally gave in and pressed his button for Nia, snagging her into his team. Camila told Nia that she couldn't turn her chair because her team was full, but she looked forward to stealing her from John during the Battle Rounds.

The Voice Season 22 will only return with the Battle Rounds on Tuesday at 8 pm ET on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes