The Voice Season 22: Who is Nia Skyfer? Meet the final contestant to make it in the competition

The Voice Season 22 returned for another talent-filled episode on Monday, October 10, 2022. The Blind Auditions ended this week, and the Battle Rounds commenced after the coaches tied up their teams. The last contestant to snag a spot on the famed reality TV competition series was 26-year-old Nia Skyfer.

While it seems like The Voice Season 22 premiered a short while ago, the Blind Auditions came to a successful end on Monday night. Camila Cabello was the first to complete her team, followed by Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

The coach to end the Blind Auditions and complete his team by turning his chair for Nia Skyfer was John Legend. Nia performed her energetic rendition of Camila Cabello's Bam Bam. This season, The Voice seems to have included a lot of Latino singers, and one such contestant was Nia.

Hailing from Havana, she hoped to bag a spot on the famed reality TV competition series. Although Camila wanted to turn her chair for the contestant after hearing her sing, she couldn't as her team was already complete. John was the only coach who had a spot remaining on his team. He wanted Camila's opinion before turning his chair for the contestant.

Camila claimed that Nia was fiery and advised John to turn his chair. Towards the end of her performance, John pressed his button and turned his chair for Nia. After her performance, Camila complimented Nia and claimed that she couldn't wait to steal her from John.

With Nia on John's team, the Blind Auditions were complete, and the coaches are now preparing for the Battle Rounds.

Nia Skyfer from The Voice was born in Cuba and is a bilingual artist

Nia Skyfer was born in Cuba and moved to the United States of America when she was ten years old. Her real name is Stephanie Concepcion, and she currently lives in Miami, Florida. As a bilingual artist, Nia has written and released music in both English and Spanish.

The Voice contestant has been passionate about singing since a very young age. In an interview with Voyage Miami, she shared that she had wanted to become a singer since she was 8. She also took classical vocal lessons when she was 16 years old and is a trained actor and dancer.

With over 10,000 followers on Instagram, her bio reads,

"Careful, I might write & sing songs about you"

Although Nia began pursuing a degree in architecture in college, she changed her major to Music two years later. So far, Nia has released a total of seven singles. Most of her songs are in Spanish, except her 2020 single, Some Days. She released the single shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the Summer, Nia performed at the Bresh show, which took place on The Grounds in Miami. The Voice contestant's Spotify bio reads,

"Self-titled herself La Reina Del Cielo (which translates to The Queen of Heaven) because she believes she’s as free and unpredictable as the sky."

The Voice Season 22 will return on Tuesday at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT for the Battle Rounds only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

