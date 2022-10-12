The Voice Season 22: Why did Camila Cabello use her one save on Steven McMorran in the Battle Rounds?

NBC's The Voice Season 22 returned for another energetic episode on Tuesday night, October 11, as the Battle Rounds officially commenced. Coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton prepared their teams for the battles as only one contestant from each performance would advance to the Knockouts.

While Gwen Stefani's team kicked off week one of the Battle Rounds with an angelic performance, Camila Cabello's team ended it with a bang. The Voice Season 22 coach chose Morgan Myles and Steven McMorran to compete against each other in the battle. They performed a duet to Miley Cyrus' Wrecking Ball.

In the end, when it came to choosing one contestant as the winner, Camila chose Morgan. Although Morgan was the winner of the battle, The Voice coach decided to use her one save on Steven, thereby retaining him in the competition as well.

It might be an early save considering the fact that she still had her entire team left to perform and could've used it on one of them. But Camila had a valid reason as to why she wanted to save Steven and give him another chance to be in the running for the famed reality TV competition series' title.

If you're curious to know why Camila saved Steven on The Voice Season 22, keep reading.

Camila used her only save this season on Steven McMorran during the Battle Rounds in The Voice Season 22, Episode 8:

Each coach got to bring in one battle advisor to help them coach and mentor their team during the Battle Rounds. Camila Cabello decided to bring in Charlie Puth. She has known the award-winning artist for over six years. Morgan had impressed the coaches with her rendition of Hallelujah during the Blind Auditions. Camila was the only coach to turn her chair for Steven after she saw the potential in him.

During rehearsals, Camila suggested that Steven needed to sing to Morgan. She also asked him to make his singing more emotional. Morgan, on the other hand, shared that she connected to the song because of her experience in an emotionally abusive relationship.

Although Morgan had a rasp in her voice, her performance seemed effortless, whereas for Steven, it wasn't all that great because his edges were rough. When it came to choosing a winner for the battle, the other coaches also sided with Morgan.

Camila also made the decision to save Morgan and crowned her the winner of the battle. But she decided to use her one save on Steven, claiming that she knew he had the potential in him. The Voice coach added that she wanted others to see him the way she did, and said that she still had a lot of work to do with him. Camila said she “can’t sleep peacefully” knowing that he had more to give.

Here's what the other coaches had to say about Morgan and Steven's duet on The Voice Season 22, Episode 8:

After their performance of Miley Cyrus' Wrecking Ball, Gwen Stefani complimented Steven's tone. She also added that Morgan's voice was "chilling." Meanwhile, John Legend compared Morgan's tone to Miley's cool tone, saying that her tone was "fire."

Blake Shelton told Steven that he sang "the hell out" of the song. He also complimented Morgan for her voice. But he shared that if he had to pick a winner it would be Morgan.

While talking about their performance, Camila praised Morgan, and said that she knew Steven could do more. Hence, she decided to save him, sending him to the Knockouts alongside Morgan.

The Voice Season 22 will return on Monday and Tuesday for an all-new episode only on NBC at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT, respectively. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes