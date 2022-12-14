“Loving your Duet”: The Voice season 22 fans applaud Camila Cabello and Morgan’s performance in the live grand finale

The Voice season 22 aired with part two of its live grand finale on Tuesday night, December 13, 2022, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. The two-part episode showcased guest performances from famous celebrities and coaches duets with the finalists.

It all boiled down to this episode, as host Carson Daly revealed who won The Voice season 22 title and trophy after receiving the highest number of votes from viewers back home. Before the announcement, the finalists gathered for their last performance on stage, and this time it was a duet with their coaches.

The top five contestants who awaited their results were Morgan Myles from Team Camila, Bodie, Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden Lape from Team Blake, and Omar Jose Cardonna from Team Legend.

Before announcing the results, the finalists and their coaches took center stage for one last time and performed a duet of a song of their choice. One performance that got fans raving was Morgan and Camila Cabello's act.

Morgan is the only contestant remaining on Camila's team, and she battled all odds. She is also the only female contestant to have made it to the grand finale this season on The Voice.

For their duet, Morgan and Camila performed their rendition of Camila's hit single Never be the Same. Dressed in black, the mentee and mentor took center stage and sang their hearts out, impressing the live audience and viewers back home.

Upon witnessing their performance, fans took to social media to share their opinions.

The Voice season 22 fans rave about Camila Cabello and Morgan Myles duet

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that it was the best duet, and they both sounded great together. Fans also added that they slayed the performance and killed it. A few fans also added that they are hoping that Morgan wins the title.

Paula S @PaulaS30230933

GIRL.....That duet with Morgan Myles tonight was SO AWESOME & SEXY!!

Morgan has been on my team since the blinds also, and I am praying she wins! @camila_cabello #TheVoice GIRL.....That duet with Morgan Myles tonight was SO AWESOME & SEXY!!Morgan has been on my team since the blinds also, and I am praying she wins! @camila_cabello #TheVoice GIRL.....That duet with Morgan Myles tonight was SO AWESOME & SEXY!!Morgan has been on my team since the blinds also, and I am praying she wins!

Lynette @Laydluv1 #TheVoice Hate to admit that I loved Morgan's and #CamilaCabello 's performance :|. Durn, she is still one of my favorites @Camila_Cabello but still... #teamBodie Hate to admit that I loved Morgan's and #CamilaCabello's performance :|. Durn, she is still one of my favorites @Camila_Cabello but still... #teamBodie #TheVoice

Sheng Belmonte @shengbelmonte that happens to be one my fave from Camila’s songs #TheVoice @Camila_Cabello and Morgan was totally rocking that number !that happens to be one my fave from Camila’s songs @Camila_Cabello and Morgan was totally rocking that number ! 🔥 that happens to be one my fave from Camila’s songs💜 #TheVoice

Suaz @itssuaz917 Is it me or did Morgan slay Camila in her own song? Camila, I still love you! #TheVoice Is it me or did Morgan slay Camila in her own song? Camila, I still love you! #TheVoice

MC @CarlisleMofo @camila_cabello #TheVoice Pretty cool to win in your first year! Morgan is the real deal! @camila_cabello #TheVoice Pretty cool to win in your first year! Morgan is the real deal!

Here's a brief recap of what happened this week on The Voice season 22 grand finale

Besides the coaches' performances with their finalists in the live grand finale, The Voice had an impressive celebrity lineup of guest performances.

Multi-platinum artist Kane Brown performed his new hit single alongside Blake Shelton.

Kelly Clarkson performed a solo rendition of her duet with Ariana Grande titled Santa Can't You Hear me.

Maluma performed his hit single Junio.

One Republic performed their hit song I Ain't Worried.

Adam Lambert performed his rendition of Ordinary World by Duran Duran.

BRELAND made a debut performing his hit single For What It's Worth.

Season 22 winning group, Girl Named Tom performed One More Christmas from their first EP.

The Voice season 22 ends on Tuesday night, and the famed reality TV series is returning for season 23 soon. For the next installment, two new coaches will be featured: Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper. Kelly Clarkson will also be returning as a coach. With Blake Shelton departing, season 23 will be his final season on the show.

If you are a staunch lover of the show, stay tuned for more information.

Poll : 0 votes