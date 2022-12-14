The Voice season 22 finale: Fans predict Bodie will bag the trophy

The wait is finally over as The Voice season 22 is all set to reveal the contestant who received the highest number of votes during the grand finale, and crown them the title winner.

NBC's The Voice returned live on Tuesday night, December 13, 2022, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, for its two-part grand finale. Towards the end of the episode, host Carson Daly will reveal who amongst the five finalists received the highest number of votes from fans, and is crowned the winner of The Voice season 22.

Although the announcement is yet to be made, fans on social media are already predicting who they think will win the series.

The Top 5 finalists who made it to the end were Omar Jose Cardona, Bodie, Morgan Myles, Brayden Lape, and Bryce Leatherwood. Out of these five, fans think that Bodie from Team Blake will walk away as the title winner of The Voice season 22.

The Voice season 22 fans are rooting for Team Blake's front-runner to bag the trophy

Ahead of the announcement of the results, fans have now taken to Twitter to predict that Bodie from team Blake will bag the trophy. Many claimed that although Omar is also a good performer, Bodie will still win.

MattFlame 🔮 Fuecoco Fan @mattflame_ I’m going to miss #TheVoice finale because of my last final exam, so I’ll say here that I hope Bodie wins, he was my favorite for the whole season and I think he’ll make awesome music I’m going to miss #TheVoice finale because of my last final exam, so I’ll say here that I hope Bodie wins, he was my favorite for the whole season and I think he’ll make awesome music 😤

Diane Redfield @RedfieldDiane @blakeshelton #TheVoice omg Bodie better win well he won all ready in my eyes . Ummm is Gwen pregnant? saw something about it @blakeshelton #TheVoice omg Bodie better win well he won all ready in my eyes . Ummm is Gwen pregnant? saw something about it

Robert Dale Morris @RobertDaleMorr1 @blakeshelton #TheVoice

BODIE and KING BLAKE 🤴/ TEAM BLAKE.....

BEST OF LUCK

And GOD BLESS YOU ...

A Totally Worthy Competitor!! BODIE and KING BLAKE 🤴/ TEAM BLAKE.....BEST OF LUCKAnd GOD BLESS YOU...A Totally Worthy Competitor!! @blakeshelton #TheVoice BODIE and KING BLAKE 🤴/ TEAM BLAKE..... 👍 BEST OF LUCK 👌 And GOD BLESS YOU 👍...A Totally Worthy Competitor!! 🙌

Daniel Figueroa @DFigTheTruth To me the winner should be Omar or Bodie, but lets see how this plays out. #TheVoice To me the winner should be Omar or Bodie, but lets see how this plays out. #TheVoice

David Ellis @MintFog51 #TheVoice I have Bodie winning it all but Bryce will be tough to beat @blakeshelton I have Bodie winning it all but Bryce will be tough to beat @blakeshelton #TheVoice

Here's a brief recap on Bodie's grand finale performance on The Voice season 22

The finale episode announced an exciting lineup of events with host Carson Daly and the Top five revisiting their old performances, guest performances by famous celebrities, and coaches also performing for the last time with their finalists.

The Voice @NBCTheVoice THIS IS GONNA BE SO BEYOND MAJOR THIS IS GONNA BE SO BEYOND MAJOR https://t.co/v08CYxtAGt

During the grand finale, each contestant had to perform two songs, an up-tempo number and a ballad. For his first performance of the night, Bodie performed his rendition of Late Night Talking by Harry Styles.

Bodie's coach Blake Shelton gushed about his performance, saying that he was the "most original artist" he had ever worked with. The coach said:

"Everything you do, you’re natural at it."

Opening up about her thoughts on Bodie's performance, Camila Cabello said:

"Sign me up to go to the Bodie concert tour."

Gwen Stefani also added that he had it all. John Legend told Bodie that he had "producers brain" because of all the visions he had, and decisions he made because of them.

For his second performance, he sang his version of Gratitude by Brandon Lake. Bodie wrote a letter to his wife and three kids and dedicated the song to them. After his performance, Blake Shelton shared that the contestant could move people. John Legend added that he was a true leader.

Gwen Stefani teared up and claimed that he had a superpower behind him.

The Voice season 22 airs on NBC every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes