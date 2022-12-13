“Way to kick off the show”: The Voice fans laud Bodie’s live grand finale performance in episode 24

The Voice season 22 grand finale is finally here. After multiple performances and eliminations, the Top 5 who made it all the way, graced the stage one last time as they vied for America's vote to bag the trophy.

NBC aired live with the grand finale of The Voice season 22 on Monday night, December 12, 2022, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. Coaches John Legend, Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani returned to their chairs, but sadly they had no say in the final decision as it entirely depended on viewers back home.

The top five contestants had to perform two songs on Monday night's grand finale. They each had to sing a ballad and an up-tempo number. After their performances, the voting lines were opened, and will remain open till 7 am on Tuesday morning so that fans can vote for their favourite contestant via the app or the website.

The five contestants who made it to the grand finale were Bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Morgan Myles, and Omar Jose Cardonna. The first contestant to open up the grand finale with his impeccable performance was none other than Bodie from Team Blake. For his first performance of the night, The Voice finalist performed his rendition of Late Night Talking by Harry Styles.

Upon witnessing his performance, fans on social media couldn't help but rave about it. Many claimed that he had what it takes to win The Voice season 22 title.

Daniel Koreen @Original_ROO @blakeshelton #TheVoice Bodie way to kick off the show, that could win the show right there… @blakeshelton #TheVoice Bodie way to kick off the show, that could win the show right there…

The Voice fans root for Bodie after his performance in the season 22 grand finale

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Bodie's was the best performance to kickstart the finale.

Many added that they would "buy his albums" and "go to his concerts." Fans also claimed that Bodie was the best person in Blake Shelton's team and deserved a record deal.

Cindy Donnelly @CindyDonnelly3 @blakeshelton #TheVoice

.... team Bodie! I will buy his albums! Go to his concerts! Hell yeah!! So exciting!!!!! .... team Bodie! I will buy his albums! Go to his concerts! Hell yeah!! So exciting!!!!! @blakeshelton #TheVoice.... team Bodie! I will buy his albums! Go to his concerts! Hell yeah!! So exciting!!!!!

Krissy Johnson @KrissyJ5809 @blakeshelton #TheVoice @bodielovesyou Bodie just freaking brought it!!! It’s no wonder why he is a finalist! His best performance in my opinion, but I am blown away by him every week. Get it, Bodie!!! @blakeshelton #TheVoice @bodielovesyou Bodie just freaking brought it!!! It’s no wonder why he is a finalist! His best performance in my opinion, but I am blown away by him every week. Get it, Bodie!!!

Daniel Figueroa @DFigTheTruth Bodie is 100% far and beyond the best on Blakes team. #TheVoice Bodie is 100% far and beyond the best on Blakes team. #TheVoice

Alexander @aalleexx101 #VoiceFinale Now THAT's how to make that song your own. Incredible version by Bodie! #TheVoice Now THAT's how to make that song your own. Incredible version by Bodie! #TheVoice #VoiceFinale

Here's a brief recap on what happened this week on The Voice season 22 grand finale

After Bodie's performance, both the coaches and the live audience cheered for him. Although his performance started out sounding like a ballad, it moved on to a more up-tempo kind of beat.

Blake Shelton called Bodie the "most original artist" he had ever worked with on the famed reality TV competition series. The coach said:

"Everything you do, you’re natural at it."

Sharing her thoughts on Bodie's performance, Camila Cabello said,

"Sign me up to go to the Bodie concert tour."

Gwen also gushed about Bodie, claiming that he had it all. John told the contestant that he had "producers brain" because of all the visions and decisions he made.

To see whether or not Bodie bags the title of season 22, viewers will have to wait until Tuesday night when the famed reality Tv competition series returns with the results of the grand finale.

The Voice season 22 airs on NBC every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes