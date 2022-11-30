"So disappointed": The Voice season 22 fans are upset after Kique Gomez from Team Gwen is eliminated in episode 21

The Voice season 22 aired live with an all-new episode on Tuesday night, November 29, 2022, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on NBC.
After the Top 10 contestants competed against each other and performed songs chosen for them by their fans on Monday night, November 28, 2022, the famed reality TV competition series returned to reveal the Top 8 contestants who made it to the semi-finals that will air live next week.
In the latest episode, NBC's The Voice season 22 revealed the seven contestants who directly advanced to the semifinals after receiving the highest number of votes. The remaining three contestants in the bottom had one last chance to prove themselves and secure America's votes by performing in the wildcard Instant Save.
The bottom three contestants this week were Rowan Grace from Team Blake, Kique Gomez from Team Gwen, and Kim Cruise from Team Legend.
The bottom three contestants competed against each other by singing a song of their choice, vying for a chance to be the last contestant to advance to next week's semifinals. After their performance, the voting lines were open for five minutes before the results were announced.
Upon tallying the votes, it was revealed that Kim Cruise from John Legend's team received the highest number of votes and advanced to next week's semifinals. Since Kim won the wildcard, the remaining two contestants were eliminated. Although fans were glad that Kim got through, many were upset that Kique was eliminated from the competition.
Fans claim Kique didn't deserve to be in the bottom in The Voice, season 22, episode 21
Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that although they were glad that Kim advanced to the semifinals, they were unhappy that Kique didn't make it through.
Some added that Kique deserved to be in the semifinals and didn't deserve to be in the bottom. A few also added that if he had to perform live, he would've probably made it through:
Here's a brief recap of Kique Gomez's performance on The Voice, season 22, episode 21
On Monday night, while all the contestants performed live, Kique couldn't, since he had tested positive for Covid-19. Hence, The Voice season 22 aired a pre-taped performance of him singing from a studio in isolation. Returning on Tuesday night, Kique once again joined in from isolation.
For his wildcard Instant Save performance, The Voice once again aired a pre-taped performance where he sang his rendition of River. Although it wasn't as good as his earlier performances in the competition, he still gave it his best despite being sick.
Kique got emotional after his performance, and his coach Gwen Stefani requested America to vote for him. Gwen called Kique "stylistically unique." She also added that he was very recognizable.
Sadly, he didn't make it through to the semifinals.
The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on NBC. Readers can check your local listings for more information.