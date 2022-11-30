"So disappointed": The Voice season 22 fans are upset after Kique Gomez from Team Gwen is eliminated in episode 21

The Voice season 22 aired live with an all-new episode on Tuesday night, November 29, 2022, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on NBC.

After the Top 10 contestants competed against each other and performed songs chosen for them by their fans on Monday night, November 28, 2022, the famed reality TV competition series returned to reveal the Top 8 contestants who made it to the semi-finals that will air live next week.

In the latest episode, NBC's The Voice season 22 revealed the seven contestants who directly advanced to the semifinals after receiving the highest number of votes. The remaining three contestants in the bottom had one last chance to prove themselves and secure America's votes by performing in the wildcard Instant Save.

The bottom three contestants this week were Rowan Grace from Team Blake, Kique Gomez from Team Gwen, and Kim Cruise from Team Legend.

The Voice @NBCTheVoice it's your INSTANT SAVE WINNNNNER 🤍 it's your INSTANT SAVE WINNNNNER 🤍 https://t.co/wgkh7Ntphf

The bottom three contestants competed against each other by singing a song of their choice, vying for a chance to be the last contestant to advance to next week's semifinals. After their performance, the voting lines were open for five minutes before the results were announced.

Upon tallying the votes, it was revealed that Kim Cruise from John Legend's team received the highest number of votes and advanced to next week's semifinals. Since Kim won the wildcard, the remaining two contestants were eliminated. Although fans were glad that Kim got through, many were upset that Kique was eliminated from the competition.

Amneris @LalynPops @gwenstefani #TheVoice Kique should have been saved!!! He is so much better and top 5 in my opinion. So disappointed @gwenstefani #TheVoice Kique should have been saved!!! He is so much better and top 5 in my opinion. So disappointed

Fans claim Kique didn't deserve to be in the bottom in The Voice, season 22, episode 21

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that although they were glad that Kim advanced to the semifinals, they were unhappy that Kique didn't make it through.

Some added that Kique deserved to be in the semifinals and didn't deserve to be in the bottom. A few also added that if he had to perform live, he would've probably made it through:

Leaux @leauxko Kique and Kim shoulda been in the semi finals. Period. I’m happy Kim made it through but that boy has Covid + still sang his butt off. #TheVoice Kique and Kim shoulda been in the semi finals. Period. I’m happy Kim made it through but that boy has Covid + still sang his butt off. #TheVoice

Atiyah Hamilton-Barlow @Atiyah_HB his gift is out of this world. #TheVoice America is crazy… @kique_gomez_ should have never been in a bottom vote positionhis gift is out of this world. @gwenstefani America is crazy…@kique_gomez_ should have never been in a bottom vote position 😪 his gift is out of this world. @gwenstefani #TheVoice

gonzosgirrl ♪♫♪ Oh I finally found my way ♪♫♪ @gonzosgirrl The audience needs to stop voting for Blake and start voting for the best singers. There's no world where Kique and Devix should be out of the competition while average voices we've all heard before move on. #TheVoice The audience needs to stop voting for Blake and start voting for the best singers. There's no world where Kique and Devix should be out of the competition while average voices we've all heard before move on. #TheVoice

esmie 😋 @emmeeeyeballs @kique_gomez_

was robbed. kim is amazing but kique is absolutely flawless. will now only be watching for bodie and kim was robbed. kim is amazing but kique is absolutely flawless. will now only be watching for bodie and kim #TheVoice @kique_gomez_ was robbed. kim is amazing but kique is absolutely flawless. will now only be watching for bodie and kim #TheVoice

dollarbill🤖👻 @sourpunchlover Kique NOOOOOO my heart broke. Alexa play america has a problem by beyonce #thevoice Kique NOOOOOO my heart broke. Alexa play america has a problem by beyonce #thevoice https://t.co/Y3I6llAggc

Aidan @aidanwins10 Kique not going through is the low point of my week so far #TheVoice Kique not going through is the low point of my week so far #TheVoice

⛈️Aaron⛈️🌪 @aarons59LesPaul

#thevoice @kique_gomez_ America is full of a lot of tone def sheep that wouldn't know good music if it smacked them in the face. You are an amazing singer and artist! Your going to do so much better than what the voice could do for you! #thevoice sucks @kique_gomez_ America is full of a lot of tone def sheep that wouldn't know good music if it smacked them in the face. You are an amazing singer and artist! Your going to do so much better than what the voice could do for you!#thevoice #thevoicesucks

kathy @kathleengrace38 Y’all did @kique_gomez_ dirty. No reason he should be going home over some of these other vocalists. Smfh #TheVoice Y’all did @kique_gomez_ dirty. No reason he should be going home over some of these other vocalists. Smfh #TheVoice

Here's a brief recap of Kique Gomez's performance on The Voice, season 22, episode 21

On Monday night, while all the contestants performed live, Kique couldn't, since he had tested positive for Covid-19. Hence, The Voice season 22 aired a pre-taped performance of him singing from a studio in isolation. Returning on Tuesday night, Kique once again joined in from isolation.

For his wildcard Instant Save performance, The Voice once again aired a pre-taped performance where he sang his rendition of River. Although it wasn't as good as his earlier performances in the competition, he still gave it his best despite being sick.

Kique got emotional after his performance, and his coach Gwen Stefani requested America to vote for him. Gwen called Kique "stylistically unique." She also added that he was very recognizable.

Sadly, he didn't make it through to the semifinals.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on NBC. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

