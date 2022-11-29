"He SLAYED that song": The Voice season 22 fans praise Bodie's performance of JVKE's Golden Hour in episode 20

The Voice season 22 returned for an all-new episode on Monday night, November 28, 2022, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on NBC. The Live Playoffs continued this week as the Top 10 competed against each other for a spot in the Top 8.

This week's theme was Fans Week, and the artists had to perform songs that were chosen for them by their fans.

Blake Shelton's team is the only group that is still intact despite the eliminations that have happened over the past few weeks since the Live Playoffs commenced. He has a bunch of front-runners, and one among them is Bodie. The 29-year-old The Voice season 22 contestant received a four-chair turn during his Blind Auditions. He ultimately chose to go with Team Blake, and has been a top performer since.

He beat all odds against his other teammates during the Battle Rounds and Three-Way Knockouts. He also received a high number of votes during the Live Playoffs and advanced automatically to the next round. For his performance this week, fans chose Golden Hour by JVKE for Bodie.

Without a doubt, Bodie aced the performance, receiving raving reviews from the judges. His coach Blake Shelton also said that the performance might've been one of the best in the history of The Voice. Viewers were also equally impressed and took to social media to share their opinions.

Craig C. Powell @craigcpowell @bodielovesyou #TheVoice @NBCTheVoice #Bodie is insane. He SLAYED that song. Just phenomenal his ability to switch between styles & hit both the vibe of a loose rap but then soar with the vocals. He has to be a contender for the winner. Give him a record deal! #TheCaliforniaKid #Bodie is insane. He SLAYED that song. Just phenomenal his ability to switch between styles & hit both the vibe of a loose rap but then soar with the vocals. He has to be a contender for the winner. Give him a record deal! #TheCaliforniaKid @bodielovesyou #TheVoice @NBCTheVoice

Fans laud Bodie for his performance on The Voice season 22

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Bodie has a chance of winning The Voice season 22. Some also commended the song choice and claimed it was the right pick. A few fans shared that he was their favorite contestant on the show and added that he was a great performer.

Robert Dale Morris @RobertDaleMorr1 @blakeshelton #TheVoice

BODIE IS JUST AMAZING..

So glad he hasn't let his setbacks hold him back...

GO BODIE .. GO TEAM BLAKE !!! BODIE IS JUST AMAZING..So glad he hasn't let his setbacks hold him back...GO BODIE .. GO TEAM BLAKE !!! @blakeshelton #TheVoice BODIE IS JUST AMAZING..So glad he hasn't let his setbacks hold him back...GO BODIE .. GO TEAM BLAKE !!!

Asante @realtalktruthD

Best performance, range,tone and pure magic. Goosebumps when he sings… spitting the raps a gift.

#TeamBlake @blakeshelton #Bodie IS #TheVoice Best performance, range,tone and pure magic. Goosebumps when he sings… spitting the raps a gift. #Bodie IS #TheVoice Best performance, range,tone and pure magic. Goosebumps when he sings… spitting the raps a gift. #TeamBlake @blakeshelton

Mel Cooper @MelCoop21041657 @blakeshelton #TheVoice

Team Blake , Bodie is an awesome performer! Team Blake , Bodie is an awesome performer! @blakeshelton #TheVoice Team Blake , Bodie is an awesome performer!

jenny olsen @autismio @blakeshelton #TheVoice

Bodie blew me away!! If I could have given 100 votes I would have. He is a super star! Bodie blew me away!! If I could have given 100 votes I would have. He is a super star! @blakeshelton #TheVoice Bodie blew me away!! If I could have given 100 votes I would have. He is a super star!

Emily Rothgeb @EmilyRothgeb @blakeshelton So talented, such a good performer, singer and such stage presence. #TheVoice it begins and ends with Bodie. I meanSo talented, such a good performer, singer and such stage presence. @blakeshelton #TheVoice it begins and ends with Bodie. I mean 🔥 So talented, such a good performer, singer and such stage presence.

Karen Burns @KarenBu41659058 @blakeshelton #TheVoice listening to Bodie gave me chills by far the best performance ever on The Voice @blakeshelton #TheVoice listening to Bodie gave me chills by far the best performance ever on The Voice

Mary Christianson @MaryChr51914477 @blakeshelton #TheVoice Bodie is such a STAR! There are other really good singers this season, but I feel like when I tune in every week, I just do it to see him sing. And I love watching him sing. @blakeshelton #TheVoice Bodie is such a STAR! There are other really good singers this season, but I feel like when I tune in every week, I just do it to see him sing. And I love watching him sing.

Amy West @AmyWest43316742 @blakeshelton #TheVoice BODIE is a Beast! Best performance I’ve seen on this season and all others. He’s definitely a Star! @blakeshelton #TheVoice BODIE is a Beast! Best performance I’ve seen on this season and all others. He’s definitely a Star!

Here's a brief recap of Bodie's performance on The Voice, season 22, episode 20

Bodie suffers from alopecia, a chronic hair-thinning disease, but that hasn't stopped him from coming on stage and performing his heart out. Prior to his performance, he revealed that Golden Hour - the song picked for him - originally gained fame on TikTok.

The song features rap parts along with a melody, but it was the chorus that gave Bodie a chance to impress the coaches and viewers with his impeccable range.

Although it was quite a difficult song to perform, Bodie did justice to it. This could easily be one of his top performances this season on the famed reality TV competition series. After his performance, Bodie received a standing ovation from all four coaches, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton.

Camila Cabello shared that she felt "starstruck" by Bodie's performance. She added:

"You are such an artist! You are different than anyone else here."

Gwen Stefani called his voice "alternative" and claimed that he had his own lane. Blake shared that the song was difficult, but Bodie made it work. Blake also said that this was easily one of the most difficult songs anyone has performed on the reality TV competition series. He then added:

"This may be the greatest performance I’ve ever seen on the show."

To find out if Bodie made it to the Top 8, viewers will have to wait till The Voice returns on Tuesday night with the live voting results.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT only on NBC.

