"That's how you kick off the show": The Voice fans commend Parijita's live performance in episode 20

The Voice returned for an all-new episode on Monday night, November 28, 2022, at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT only on NBC. It marked the first episode of the fan week and the Top 10 contestants took to center stage to perform songs that were chosen for them by their fans. Prior to their performance, each artist was introduced on stage by fans in a video.

The first contestant to perform was Parijita Bastola from Team Legend.

Parijita has been a frontrunner in John Legend's team ever since her audition. She received a four-chair turn and chose John Legend as her coach. She also won against her teammates in the Battle Rounds and the three-way Knockouts. The Voice season 22 contestant also advanced to the next round during the Live Playoffs by getting the highest number of votes in Team Legend.

The song fans chose for her was Scars to Your Beautiful by Alessia Cara. It's safe to say that Parijita did the song justice and performed a beautiful rendition of it. Upon witnessing The Voice season 22 contestant's performance, fans took to social media to share their opinions.

Richard @howrudeareyou Lovely performance from Parajita. THAT'S how you kick off the show! #TheVoice Lovely performance from Parajita. THAT'S how you kick off the show! #TheVoice

The Voice season 22 fans stunned by Parijita's "Grammy performance" during fan week

Taking to Twitter, fans lauded the song selection for Parijita, claiming that she "was awesome" and aced the performance. A few others shared that it was an award winning performance.

Here are some reactions:

K @mediajunkie69 Parajita literally gave a Grammy performance #TheVoice Parajita literally gave a Grammy performance #TheVoice

Sherri Landrum @sherlandlive @johnlegend #TheVoice John John John, Parajita though man that girl is it for real she has stayed consistent @johnlegend #TheVoice John John John, Parajita though man that girl is it for real she has stayed consistent

Jared @AyoItsJared THIS IS SUCH A GOOD SONG FOR PARAJITA #TheVoice THIS IS SUCH A GOOD SONG FOR PARAJITA #TheVoice

Here's a brief recap of Parijita's performance on The Voice season 22, episode 20

Prior to her performance, Parijita revealed that she wanted to show America her youthful side. Although she was skeptical about the song choice, it was a risk she was willing to take.

But turns out, the song was the perfect pick for her, since it is in the ballad style that she is used to performing.

After her performance, coach Blake Shelton called it a "masterclass performance" and complimented the execution. He also added that it was "a lot of fun, it meant alot."

The Voice @NBCTheVoice Parijita Bastola, we're just convinced you're an angel Parijita Bastola, we're just convinced you're an angel https://t.co/63K01LUJ58

Coach Camila Cabello said that she could "feel" The Voice contestant in her performance. Besides complimenting her singing skills, coach Gwen Stefani also praised Parijita's outfit and claimed that looked beautiful in it.

Parijita's coach John Legend shared that he loved the message of the song. He also said that the song represented what Parijita had been to the show. He added:

"I love the flutter in your voice. I’m amazed by you every week."

To find out if Parijita made it to the Top 7, viewers will have to wait till the episode returns on Tuesday night with its results.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT only on NBC.

