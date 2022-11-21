What time will The Voice season 22 episode 18 air on NBC? Release date and more details explored

NBC's The Voice season 22 is all set to return for an all-new episode on Monday, November 21, at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT. The forthcoming episode will feature the Top 13 contestants as they battle it out for a spot in the Top 10. As the competition gets more demanding, the artists must bring their best on stage to impress their coaches and millions of viewers back home.

The Live Playoffs commenced last week and showcased the top 16 artists performing for America's vote. Out of which, three were eliminated after receiving the least votes. This week, the remaining contestants will once again sing live for America's votes in hopes of making it through.

Coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend will return to their chairs as they root for the team to make it through next week. Apart from Blake, each coach has only three artists on their team. Blake still has all four contestants left on his team. Viewers will see if he keeps his streak or if anyone from his team gets eliminated this week.

With little to no time left for The Voice season 22 to air with episode 18, here's everything you need to know about it.

The Voice season 22 episode 18 will air on November 21 only on NBC

The forthcoming episode of the series, titled Live Top 13 Performances, will air on November 21 at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on NBC. The voting will open when the show ends and close at 7 am on Tuesday. If viewers miss the live episode on Monday night, they can stream it the next day on Peacock.

The official synopsis of the forthcoming episode reads:

"The top 13 artists perform songs that include special dedications in front of coaches Camila Cabello, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani for their chance at a spot in the top 10."

Since the episode is airing live, the series hasn't shared any teasers to reveal what fans can expect. The only thing that is known till now is that each artist will sing a song of their choice vying for America's vote. The results will be announced on Tuesday night, November 22, at 8 pm ET when the series returns.

Here are the Top 13 contestants who will be performing for America's vote on The Voice season 22 episode 18

Below are the remaining 13 artists competing for a spot in the Top 10 on Monday night, November 21, when The Voice returns.

Team Blake

Bryce Leatherwood (22) from Woodstock, GA (Instant Wildcard Save)

Bodie (29) from Ladera Ranch, CA

Brayden Lape (15) from Grass Lake, MI

Rowan Grace (17) from Rapid City, SD (Saved by Blake Shelton)

Team Legend

Omar Jose Cardona (33) Orlando, FL

Parijita Bastola (17) from Severna Park, MD

Kim Cruse (30) from Woodville, TX (Saved by John Legend)

Team Camila

Eric Who (22) from Orangeburg, SC (Saved by Camila Cabello)

Morgan Myles (35) from Williamsport, PA

Devix (28) from Queens, NY

Team Gwen

Kique (18) from Miami

Alyssa Witrado (19) from Fresno, CA (Saved by Gwen Stefani)

Justin Aaron (34) from Junction City, KS

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

