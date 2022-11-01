“Parijita was so strong”: Why are fans praising John Legend for choosing The Voice contestant as winner of the Knockouts?

The Voice Season 22 returned for its first ever three-way Knockouts on Monday night, October 31. The new format for the Knockouts means that only one out of the three contestants who battle it out against each other will advance to the Live Playoffs.

This week, coaches John Legend, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton returned to their respective chairs but with the pressure of having to eliminate two contestants from their team after each performance. The first Knockout performance from Team Legend was between Parijita Bastola, Peyton Aldridge and Valarie Harding.

It was a tough decision for John to choose which contestant would be moving on to the next round. Ultimately, he picked Parijita because of her tone and claimed that he was confident that she would perform well during the Live Playoffs. Fans supported his decision.

Fans claim John Legend could win The Voice season 22 with Parijita

Taking to Twitter, fans lauded The Voice coach for choosing Parijita to advance to the live playoffs. Some added that she could win the competition. A few fans also said that she was phenomenal and that her performance was strong for a 17-year-old.

tammy @tammy33342854 @johnlegend #TheVoice Parijita is an awesome singer and so young to sound like that. Great choice! @johnlegend #TheVoice Parijita is an awesome singer and so young to sound like that. Great choice!

Rosevincent @rosevincent @johnlegend

Perijita is 17..she really is an old soul she sang it like she was living those emotions. @NBCTheVoice It takes a lot of guts to sing an Etta James song that was spectacularly covered by Beyonce..Perijita is 17..she really is an old soul she sang it like she was living those emotions. @johnlegend @NBCTheVoice It takes a lot of guts to sing an Etta James song that was spectacularly covered by Beyonce..Perijita is 17..she really is an old soul she sang it like she was living those emotions.

Here'smore information on what happened this week on The Voice, Season 22

For her Knockout performance, Parijita performed her rendition of I'd Rather Go Blind. Her choice of song impressed John Legend because it was well beyond her age. He was also impressed with her soulful performance.

Valarie performed her version of the '90s classic, Weak. It was a tribute to her husband. John wanted Valerie to take a higher tone so that her performance would be "dynamic."

Meanwhile, Payton performed his rendition of Forever After All. John Legend told him that his performance had enough soulfulness to stand out in the competition.

After their performances, Blake told Parijita that she performs like someone who has been doing it for years. Camilla shared that there was "fire" in Parijita's performance.

Gwen Stefani also told The Voice contestant that her performance was impressive. As for John Legend, he claimed Parijita owned the song in both the "lyrical and the physical aspect."

Sadly, after John Eliminated Payton and Valarie, none of the other coaches used their Steal to nab either of them. Now that Parijita has won the Knockouts, she advances to the Live Playoffs where she will perform live for audience votes to remain in the competition.

The famed reality TV competition series will return on Tuesday night for the next round of the Knockouts.

The Voice airs every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 pm ET only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

