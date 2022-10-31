What time will The Voice Season 22 episode 13 air on NBC? The Knockouts, release date and more explored

NBC's The Voice season 22 is all set to return with episode 13 on Monday night, October 31, 2022 on NBC at 8 pm ET. After an incredibly tough run and some impeccable performances, the Battle Rounds have finally come to an end. This week, the popular reality TV series will begin with its Knockouts, and the stakes will be much higher as the competition becomes more difficult for the contestants.

The Voice introduced a new version of the Knockout rounds this season. This would be the first three-way knockout in the history of the series.

The official synopsis for the show reads,

"The four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series "The Voice" returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the show's newest season."

Camilla Cabello, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani return to their chairs as coaches, hoping that the best singer wins and moves forward.

First three-way Knockout in The Voice history: Here's what you can expect from the forthcoming episode

The Voice @NBCTheVoice it's the first yes FIRSTTTT ever 3way KNOCKOUTS!!!!!!!! we're so scared lol you have to see them MONDAY it's the first yes FIRSTTTT ever 3way KNOCKOUTS!!!!!!!! we're so scared lol you have to see them MONDAY https://t.co/QtdTI57C6H

Season 22, episode 13 will air on NBC at 8 pm ET on Monday night, October 31, 2022. Titled The Knockouts Premiere, the forthcoming episode will feature a new twist in the series history. The Knockouts will now see three artists battle it out against each other, hoping to make it to the Live Playoffs. This season, the contestants also get to choose a song of their choice to perform against two other teammates.

The official synopsis for the episode reads,

"In the first three-way knockout in "Voice" history, the coaches group three of their artists to perform individually against each other, then select a winner to move on to the live playoffs; each coach will only have one steal in the knockouts."

The new format proves that the stakes are higher for both the coaches and their artists this season. The pressure of having only one steal this round is bound to make the decision even tougher for the coaches.

In a sneak peek shared by The Voice on their official Twitter profile, the coaches opened up about how they felt about the new format. Blake Shelton called it a terrible and "horrible experience." Camila Cabello, on the other hand, shared that it was a really tough call because there were good singers who also had to be sent home.

More about the latest season of the show

New episodes of the famed reality TV competition series air every Monday and Tuesday night. Although Monday's episode airs for two hours, Tuesday's episode runs only for one hour every week.

If viewers miss the live stream of The Voice's latest episode, they can watch it the next day on Peacock. Viewers can also watch the famed reality TV competition series on FuboTV and YouTube TV.

The Voice airs every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

