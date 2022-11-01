“Great Steal”: The Voice Season 22 fans stan Gwen Stefani after she steals Kevin from Blake Shelton 

NBC's The Voice returned for an all-new episode on Monday night, October 31. Knockouts have officially begun and the competition just got a whole lot tougher.

This week, the series introduced viewers to a brand new format known as the three-way Knockouts. In this format, three contestants from the same team battle it out against each other with only one qualifying for the next round. At the end of each Knockout performance, the coaches get to use their one Steal and grab a contestant from the opposing team who didn't make the cut.

Although the coaches needed to be careful as they get only one Steal for the entire Knockouts, Gwen surprised fans and viewers when she used her Steal right after the first performance and stole Kevin Hawkins from Team Blake.

Fans approve of Gwen Stefani stealing Kevin in The Voice, Season 22, episode 13

Kevin originally belonged to Blake Shelton's team and battled it out in the first three-way knockout battle against Bodie and The Dryes. Kevin performed his version of The Woman's Work by Kate Bush.

Ultimately, Blake Shelton chose Bodie as the winner of the Knockout round, leaving Kevin and The Dryes up for elimination.

Right before they walked off stage, both Gwen and Camila Cabello used their only steal this season on Kevin. Kevin decided to go with Gwen as his new coach.

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that The Voice coach did the right thing by stealing Kevin from Blake's team. Fans claimed that it was a great choice. Some also added that Blake made a mistake by letting go of Kevin.

Here's more information on what happened this week on The Voice, season 22, episode 13

The three contestants who battled it out in the first Knockouts were Bodie, Kevin Hawkins and The Dryes.

Bodie performed his version of Better Now by Post Malone, Kevin performed Maxwell's version of The Woman's Work by Kate Bush and The Dryes performed their rendition of Chasing After You by Marne Morris and Ryan Hurd.

After their performance, Camilla called Kevin a star, but added that she wanted to see more body language from him.

While Gwen shared that she was impressed with Kevin's range, John Legend said his performance was "disjointed." Blake took responsibility for this, and blamed himself for telling Kevin to sing more in his "chest voice."

Ultimately, Blake chose Bodie as the winner. Soon after, Gwen and Camilla used their steal buttons to nab Kevin for their teams. Finally, he chose Gwen as his coach since she was the one to turn around first during his Blind Auditions on The Voice.

The Voice Season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 pm ET only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information,

