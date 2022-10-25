The fourth round of The Voice Battle Round aired on October 24, 2022, on NBC at 8 pm ET. 8 singers moved forward in the Knockouts round while four were eliminated.

The eliminated contestants are:

David Andrew from Team Legend

Hillary Torchiana from Team Shelton

Madison Hughes from Team Shelton

Tanner Howe from Team Gwen

Team Camila's Sasha Hurtado lost the battle round but was saved by Gwen. Ian Harrison from Team Gwen lost his battle round to Alyssa Witrado but was quickly saved by John Legend.

The contestants who cleared through the battle round are Alyssa Witrado, Devix, Ian Harrison, Kate Kalvach, Kevin Hawkins, Kim Cruse, Kique, and Sasha Hurtado.

About The Voice Season 22 Episode 11 eliminations

David Andrew eliminated from John Legend's team

Camila was impressed by David's tone but said Kim's voice fired up like a dragon. John liked David's voice's smoothness and clarity. He said that Kim was one of the best vocalists, so he had to eliminate David.

Hillary Torchiana eliminated from Team Blake

John was amazed by Hilary's spirit. Gwen also liked Hillary's tone but felt that Kevin's stage presence was outstanding. Camilla pointed out Hillary's hesitation and was impressed by Kevin's performance. Blake was shocked by Hillary's good performance but felt that Kevin had not reached his full potential, so she saved him.

Kisque was eliminated from Team Gwen

Gwen chose Kique over Tanner because she felt he was a rough diamond. She wanted to get to know him better as a singer. Additionally, Blake and Camila were impressed by Kique's performance. John also praised Tanner's voice. Tanner added that he had a lot of fun on the set.

Madison Hughes eliminated after her battle with Kate Kalvach

The coaches were impressed by Kate's ability to pull off higher notes. Gwen felt Madison's voice was very tender but leaned towards Kate's body language. Subsequently, John agreed with Gwen. Blake pointed out pitchy moments in the song and picked Kate over her.

About The Voice Season 22 Episode 11 Steals

Ian Harrison

Ian Harrison and Alyssa Witrado from Team Gwen were asked to sing Billie Eilish's Happier than Ever. Gwen wanted the song to bring out their personalities and highlight their quirks. After the performance, John called both the singers extraordinary and praised Ian's deep voice. Legend was, however, more impressed by Alyssa's flawless performance. Blake said that Ian changed the tone of the performance.

Gwen had a tough time deciding between the two but ultimately picked Alyssa over Ian. John loved Ian's voice and performance in the blind auditions, so he quickly decided to steal him.

Sasha Hurtado

Sasha Hurtado and Devix from team Camila performed the song Electric Feel on The Voice. Gwen was impressed by the new arrangement of the song and how calm Sasha was during the performance. John found Devix's voice to be more interesting. Additionally, Blake said Sasha needed more confidence.

Camila praised Sasha for learning a new song but decided to choose Devix because of his confidence. Gwen decided to steal her and give her more time to grow as a singer.

The Voice airs on NBC every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can watch the show on the NBC app and the Peacock streaming website.

