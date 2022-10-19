Which contestants were eliminated from The Voice season 22 episode 10? Recap and more details explored 

NBC's The Voice returned for an all-new episode on Tuesday night, October 18. This week, coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Camila Cabello came in all guns blazing, ready for their teams to compete in the Battle Rounds. While the episode was filled with talented performances, sadly not everyone was able to progress to the Knockouts.

The Voice Season 22 aired with Part 3 of the Battle Rounds in its latest episode. One contestant was eliminated after each battle unless they were saved by their coach or stolen by another coach. At the end of Tuesday night's episode, five contestants bid goodbye to their time in the competition.

The competition is only getting tougher as the ones who remain are the best of the lot and clear frontrunners with impeccable voices. If you're curious to know who made it through and who got eliminated this week on The Voice, keep reading.

Ansley Burns and four other contestants eliminated from The Voice, Season 22

The Voice Season 22, returned for an all-new episode on Tuesday, featuring two contestants from each team going head-to-head in a Battle Round. The less impressive member from each contestant pair was eliminated.

Sydney Kronmiller:

Josh Kennon @skatefan78



First match up -- Team Camila, Eric Who vs. Sydney Kronmiller, singing Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi"! Season 22 of #VoiceBattles continues now!First match up -- Team Camila, Eric Who vs. Sydney Kronmiller, singing Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi"! #TheVoice Season 22 of #VoiceBattles continues now! First match up -- Team Camila, Eric Who vs. Sydney Kronmiller, singing Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi"! #TheVoice

Team Camila's Eric Who and Sydney Kronmiller battled it out against each other to Lady Gaga's Paparazzi. While Sydney has a very interesting tone, Eric has a better stage presence. Gwen shared that she couldn't stop watching Eric perform. It was a tough decision, but ultimately, Camila decided to choose Eric as the winner, eliminating Sydney from the competition.

Benny Weag:

Douglas Armstrong lll @Dougarmst14

Both of these guys did beautiful jobs tonight and Brayden has potential to get better and be a dark horse pick to win the voice show this season and Brayden is my winner of

this battle round performance tonight nbc.com/the-voice/excl… Benny vs Brayden i wanna say thisBoth of these guys did beautiful jobs tonight and Brayden has potential to get better and be a dark horse pick to win the voice show this season and Brayden is my winner ofthis battle round performance tonight #TheVoice Benny vs Brayden i wanna say this Both of these guys did beautiful jobs tonight and Brayden has potential to get better and be a dark horse pick to win the voice show this season and Brayden is my winner of this battle round performance tonight #TheVoice nbc.com/the-voice/excl…

Team Blake's Benny Weag and Brayden Lape performed their rendition of Parker McCollum's Pretty Heart. While Benny was more confident on stage, Brayden had better potential. After their performance, John shared that he felt like Benny was "pushing it too much." He also added that he loved Brayden's tone. It wasn't an easy decision for coach Blake Shelton, but he went with Brayden as the winner.

Ansley Burns, Solsong and Julia Aslanli:

Douglas Armstrong lll @Dougarmst14 #TheVoice Mr blake Shelton i would love to see ava and Ansley burns full battle round performance @blakeshelton Mr blake Shelton i would love to see ava and Ansley burns full battle round performance @blakeshelton #TheVoice

These three battles were just montages. Ansley Burns was up against Eve Ullman, and Blake chose Eve as the winner.

The next battle was between Solsong and Morgan Taylor. John Legend chose Morgan as the winner.

Daysia Reneau and Julia Aslanli performed their rendition of a Michael Buble song, but sadly Gwen decided to big adieu to Julia.

John Legend saved The Marilynds on The Voice, Season 22:

The Marilynds and Parijita Bastola are some of John Legend's strongest contestants on the show. He paired the sister duo and Parijita together for them to perform their rendition of How Deep is Your Love by the Bee Gees. After their performance, Blake shared that the sisters were locked in vocally. Gwen Stefani said that she saw more talent than the first time.

Ultimately, John Legend chose Parijita as the winner of the Battle Round. But while the Marilynds were giving their final speech before walking off stage, John used his only coach save this season to keep the sister duo in his team. He added that they were the only country pop singers in his team, and he didn't want to get rid of them so early on in the competition.

The Voice Season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 pm ET only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes