Which contestants were eliminated from The Voice season 22 episode 9? Recap and more details explored 

NBC's The Voice returned for an all-new episode on Monday, October 17, 2022. As the Battle Rounds returned, coaches and their teams were ready for a night filled with epic performances and surprises. But along with all the fun and wins came the eliminations.

Surprisingly, viewers didn't have to say goodbye to many contestants, as there were two steals and one save used during episode 9 of The Voice. Sadly, there were three contestants who the coaches and the audience had to bid adieu to after they lost during the Battle Rounds.

With each round, the competition gets tougher, and the contestants have to give it their all to make it through to the next stage. Sadly, not everyone can get through.

Grace Bello and two other contestants were eliminated from The Voice season 22

The Voice season 22 returned with another round of Battle Rounds where two contestants from each team went up against each other in a duet. One contestant who outperformed the other, advanced to the knockouts, while the other one faced elimination.

Ava Lynn Thuresson

The first battle of the night was between Ava Lynn Thuresson and Orlando Mendez, who performed their rendition of Rocket Man by Elton John. During rehearsals, Charlie Puth compared Ava to Taylor Swift and added that he was impressed by her range. Charlie also helped Orlando with his breathing techniques.

Both Orlando and Ava have very different voices. Although Orlando struggled during rehearsals, he outperformed Ava and advanced to the next round after coach Camila chose him as the winner of the round. Sadly, this meant the end of the road for Ava on The Voice.

Nia Skyfer

John Legend paired Nia Skyfer and Emma Brooks together. The two performed a duet to Tate McRae's She's All I Want To Be. During rehearsals, John suggested that Nia try to yawn, so it would help her with her pitch. He also told Emma that she was too "sunny" towards the song.

During their battle performance, although Nia's stage presence was better, Emma's vocals outdid Nia's. Ultimately, John chose Emma as the winner, eliminating Nia.

Grace Bello

New coach Camila Cabello paired Grace Bello with Reina Ley for the Battle Round. She chose Cyndi Lauper's Time After Time as the song for them to perform. Grace hasn't performed live that much, while Reina, at just 13, performs mariachi.

This particular song choice was a hard one to perform live, and both contestants seemed to struggle during their performances. The Voice coach shared that she felt like both of them were at the same performance level. But ultimately, she decided to choose Reina as the winner and eliminated Grace.

Who were the contestants that got a second chance on The Voice, season 22?

There were two steals and one save that took place this week on The Voice. Cara and Jay from Team Gwen performed a duet and Cara emerged as the winner. Gwen immediately used her save and tried to keep Jay in her team, but Blake used his steal button as well. In the end, Jay ditched Gwen Stefani's team and joined Blake.

Team Blake's Jaeden Luke and Bodie performed a duet together. Bodie eventually emerged as the winner, and Jaeden faced elimination. But Gwen and Camila used their steal buttons on him. Jaeden decided to join team Camila.

The final performance of the night was by Justin and Destiny from Gwen Stefani's team. After an impeccable performance by the duo, she had a tough decision to make. In the end, she decided to reveal Justin as the winner, but she also used her only save this season and helped Destiny stick around longer.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday night only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

