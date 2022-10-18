"Good on you": The Voice season 22 fans glad that Camila was able to steal Jaeden from Blake over Gwen 

NBC's The Voice season 22 returned for an all-new episode on Monday, October 17, 2022, and it was thoroughly entertaining. The famed reality TV competition series aired with part 2 of the Battle Rounds this week, where contestants from each team performed as a duo but only one made it out to the next round.

Coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Camila Cabello were also given the choice of stealing one contestant they wanted on their team from either of the other coaches' teams. While the long-running coaches usually do not use their steal button early on in the Battles, Camila wasn't afraid to use it to snag Jaeden Luke from Team Blake.

Jaeden and Bodie performed their version of As Long as You Love Me by Justin Bieber and the latter emerged as the winner at the end of the Battle. But Camila wanted Jaeden on her team and decided to use her one steal button on the contestant and nab him to her team.

It was an epic steal because Blake's wife, Gwen Stefani, also pressed her steal button and wanted Jaeden in her team. But ultimately, Jaeden chose Camila as his new coach for the rest of the season.

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Jaeden made the right decision by choosing Camila over Gwen to be his new coach after his Battle Rounds performance. Many also added that he was a good singer and would do well on the newest coach's team.

Cmcolon39 @cmcolon39 @camila_cabello #TheVoice Happy you saved Jaeden he has a sweet and different voice. @camila_cabello #TheVoice Happy you saved Jaeden he has a sweet and different voice. ❤️

xPretty_Gurlx @XxgwenxX_Lover @Camila_Cabello Blake is going to regret letting him go I am so happy for you!!!! @Camila_Cabello Blake is going to regret letting him go I am so happy for you!!!!❤❤❤

SithKitten Rick @camilafanrick03 @Camila_Cabello If he's looking to bring out his artist potential and really get inside the music, he's on the right team. Time to crank up the focus and bring the next level. If he's looking to bring out his artist potential and really get inside the music, he's on the right team. Time to crank up the focus and bring the next level. @Camila_Cabello 😺 If he's looking to bring out his artist potential and really get inside the music, he's on the right team. Time to crank up the focus and bring the next level.

conce @camilart97 @Camila_Cabello he has such a good voice @Camila_Cabello he has such a good voice

Why did Blake choose Bodie as the winner of the Battle Rounds against Jaeden in The Voice?

Bodie was a four-chair turn-receiving contestant on The Voice and Jaeden Luke was the last contestant that Blake chose to have on his team. After his Blind Audition performance, Camila said that if she got the chance, she would steal Jaeden from Blake later on in the competition. Now, when she found the chance, she took it.

During rehearsals, Blake shared that he felt Bodie had the bigger challenge when it came to their performance. Meanwhile, he added that Jaeden also faced a little issue with pitching. During their main performance, Bodie's tone emerged stronger than Jaeden.

After their performance, Camila flirted with Jaeden and called him the "whole package". The Voice coach then complimented both artists and claimed that she would steal Bodie if she got the chance as well.

John shared that even though he liked Jaeden's tone, there were issues, and he added that his “execution isn’t all the way there.” Ultimately, Blake ended up picking Bodie as the winner of the battle. The coaches could either use their steal button and nab Jaeden to their team, or leave him to be eliminated.

Luckily for The Voice contestant, both Gwen and Camila hit their save button. Although Gwen tried to convince him, Jaeden had his mind set and chose Camila to be his coach for the rest of the season.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday night only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

