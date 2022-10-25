"Sooooo disappointed Gwen": The Voice fans slam Gwen for choosing Kique over Tanner Howe

NBC aired The Voice season 22 episode 11 tonight, i.e. October 24 at 8 pm ET. This week, Kique and Tanner Howe from team Gwen competed against each other to win a spot in the Knockouts. They sang Don't You Forget About Me by Simple Minds and impressed all the judges.

John said that he would pick Tanner over Kique because of his confidence while performing. Blake and Camila said that they would pick Kique. Gwen felt that despite being only 18, Kique was a "diamond in the rough" with "an insane voice." She picked him over Tanner, leading to the latter's elimination.

The Voice fans were disappointed with Gwen for picking Kique over Tanner. Many said that they liked Tanner's voice better than Kique's.

The Voice fans shocked as Gwen picks Kique

Fans felt that Tanner's voice was very unique. As a result, they were not only upset that Gwen didn't pick him, but also disappointed that no judge tried to steal him after the elimination.

Veronica @Veronic43673896 @gwenstefani #TheVoice I can not believe you let Tanner slip away. @gwenstefani #TheVoice I can not believe you let Tanner slip away.

Parvaneh1224 @parvaneh1224 #TheVoice Very WRONG choice you made. Tanner should be called the Winner. @gwenstefani Very WRONG choice you made. Tanner should be called the Winner.@gwenstefani #TheVoice

What else happened on The Voice Season 22 Episode 11?

Kevin and Hillary from Blake's team performed on John Legend's song, Preach. Blake felt that Kevin's voice was "controversial and powerful". He said that Hillary's voice had "more of an inflection."

Their performance impressed all the judges and they received a standing ovation from John, who said that he felt passion in the contestants' voices. Gwen said that Hillary had a "beautiful tone" but Kevin had an "incredible body language and personality," which is why she would pick Kevin over Hillary.

Blake was shocked to see Hillary step up to the plate and give in to her fullest potential. He, however, felt that the world had not seen the potential in Kevin's voice, and therefore decided to save him.

Camila's team members Sasha Hurtado and Devix were advised by Charlie Puth. Charlie felt that Devix's voice blended with everything and sometimes changed variations so much that it sounded completely different. Camila advised Sasha to be happy on the day of the performance and video call with her family. Their performance received a standing ovation from everyone.

While Gwen felt that Devix had a very beautiful voice, Blake said that this was his favorite performance of the day, and heaped praise on Sasha. Camila chose to save Devix. Gwen Stefani decided to save Sasha in a spontaneous moment. She felt that Sasha was an incredible singer and wanted to work with her.

Team Legend's Kim and David were advised by Jazmine Sullivan. John told Jazmine that Kim had a "soulful and jazzy" voice, while David's voice was "very dramatic."

Jazmine was impressed with Kim and said that he had never heard a voice like hers before. Camila was impressed with their performance and said that she liked David's tone. Gwen reminded Kim that she really wanted her in the team.

Ultimately, Kim won the battle. John stated that David's performance was flawless but his only problem was that he competed against Kim.

The Voice airs on NBC every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes