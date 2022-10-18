"She’s really good": The Voice 2022 fans stan Gwen for using her only save this season on Destiny

The Voice Season 22 returned to NBC for an all-new episode on Monday night, October 17. The Battle Rounds continued this week, with contestants from each team competing against each other for a chance to make it to the next round of the famed reality TV competition series. Justin and Destiny from Gwen Stefani's team were a part of the latest round.

Gwen chose No More Drama by Mary J. Blige for the duo to perform. She ended up choosing Justin as the winner.

However, when Destiny was facing elimination, Gwen surprised everyone by using her one save button on Destiny, helping her advance to the next round of the competition.

Fans who witnessed Gwen Stefani use her only save on Destiny took to social media to share their opinion. Many claimed that The Voice coach made the right choice by letting Destiny progress to the Knockouts.

Fans glad that fan-favorite contestant Destiny was saved by coach Gwen Stefani on The Voice, Season 22

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Destiny would prove to be a "real asset" to the team. Others shared that The Voice contestant had the potential to get better in the coming days.

Everlon Moulton @EverlonmMoulton @gwenstefani #TheVoice Great job on your last battle tonight. Destiny is going to prove a real asset. @gwenstefani #TheVoice Great job on your last battle tonight. Destiny is going to prove a real asset.

Sam "Voting Rights NOW" Wilson, Your Hero🇺🇸🐝✊🏾 @FalconYourHero Destiny is great and she has tremendous potential. She will definitely be a star someday. I am so glad they saved her, but they all know Justin won this battle. He was amazing on this song! #TheVoice Destiny is great and she has tremendous potential. She will definitely be a star someday. I am so glad they saved her, but they all know Justin won this battle. He was amazing on this song! #TheVoice

Josh Kennon @skatefan78 #VoiceBattles Gwen thinks for a bit -- but gives the win to JUSTIN (hard choice, but not 100% sure I agree) -- Destiny gives her thanks to Gwen -- starts to walk off, but Gwen turns around and USES HER SAVE (DASTARDLY) #TheVoice Gwen thinks for a bit -- but gives the win to JUSTIN (hard choice, but not 100% sure I agree) -- Destiny gives her thanks to Gwen -- starts to walk off, but Gwen turns around and USES HER SAVE (DASTARDLY) #TheVoice #VoiceBattles

Why did Gwen Stefani pick Justin as the winner over Destiny in the Battle Rounds on The Voice

Gwen brought in her battle advisor, award-winning singer Sean Paul, to help her train Justin and Destiny for their performance. During rehearsals, both Gwen and Sean felt like Destiny was holding back and faced issues with timing. Both artists also gave Justin a few tips to note down, prior to their main Battle.

Although they both brought drama and energy to the stage with their performance, Justin was just a little bit better with his part of the duet. Coach John Legend told Justin that he had a "crazy range". He also told Destiny that she was on "fire." The coach then told Gwen that he would choose Destiny as the winner. Blake also sided with John on this decision.

Camila Cabello, on the other hand, told Gwen that she would pick Justin if given the choice. Ultimately, Gwen decided to save Justin. But the coach also felt that Destiny had potential and decided to use her only save on Destin, thereby heping her advance to the Knockouts, giving her another chance in the competition.

Prior to Destiny and Justin's performance, Bodie and Jaeden Luke from Blake Shelton's team took to the stage and performed a duet to Justin Bieber's As Long as You Love Me. Blake ended up choosing Bodie as the winner. But right before Jaeden could walk off the stage, Gwen and Camila hit their steal button to nab him for their own team.

Sadly, it was Camila's lucky day as the contestant chose Camila to be his coach for the rest of the season.

The Voice Season 22 airs only on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

