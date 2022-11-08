"Don’t let him go!": The Voice season 22 fans laud Camila Cabello for saving Devix in the Knockouts

NBC's The Voice season 22 returned for its final leg of the Knockouts on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 8 pm ET. This week, the remaining contestants battled it out for a coveted spot in the Top 16. With the new format, coaches Camila Cabello, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton had to make tough decisions when it came to saving their artists.

The Voice @NBCTheVoice yelllllow !!! @devixmusic!!!! a literal slay for the ages yelllllow !!! @devixmusic!!!! a literal slay for the ages https://t.co/RMSmiRVWA8

With the three-way Knockouts introduced, the number of artists getting eliminated has increased compared to the previous Knockout format. This week, Team Camila's Devix, Andrew Igbokidi, and Steven McMorran competed against each other for a spot in the Live Playoffs. The ultimate decision on who to choose was left in Camila's hands as their coach.

When it came to making the decision based on their performances, Camila found Devix's to be better than the rest and chose him as the winner of the Knockout battle.

Upon watching The Voice coach make her decision, fans on social media praised her for choosing Devix as the winner. Fans were also impressed by the improvisation done by Devix in the song he performed.

Fans applaud Camila for choosing Devix as the winner of the Knockout battle on The Voice season 22

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Camila made the right choice by choosing Devix, and that he deserved to win. Fans also claimed that Devix has the chance to win the series. Some fans also complimented Camila, claiming that she was a good coach towards him.

Robert Dale Morris @RobertDaleMorr1

DEVIX WAS THE PERFECT CHOICE FOR YOU TO MAKE!! @camila_cabello #TheVoice DEVIX WAS THE PERFECT CHOICE FOR YOU TO MAKE!! @camila_cabello #TheVoice DEVIX WAS THE PERFECT CHOICE FOR YOU TO MAKE!!

Douglas Armstrong lll @Dougarmst14 Miss Camilla Cabello i wanna tell u i know tonight voice show episode was hard on u choosing from Andrew and devix and Steven and i wanna tell u made the right decision tonight on the voice show in going with devix @camila_cabello #TheVoice Miss Camilla Cabello i wanna tell u i know tonight voice show episode was hard on u choosing from Andrew and devix and Steven and i wanna tell u made the right decision tonight on the voice show in going with devix @camila_cabello #TheVoice

TexasLady @dwilley44 Devix hit it awesome on #TheVoice . Camila is a great coach for him. Devix hit it awesome on #TheVoice. Camila is a great coach for him.

RaeHeartsReality @madeforreality1 you can even see the strain when he hits the high notes #VoiceKnockouts Devix killin ityou can even see the strain when he hits the high notes #TheVoice Devix killin it 😍🙌 you can even see the strain when he hits the high notes #TheVoice #VoiceKnockouts https://t.co/lZDEatkznx

Devix sang Yellow by Coldplay in the Knockout battle on The Voice

The three-way Knockout battle featured three contestants from the same team, performing a song of their choice, and battling it out for a spot in the Top 16.

Battling it out from Team Camila was Andrew, Steven, and Devix. Andrew's song of choice was not the perfect one, and Camila tried hard to make sure he lengthened his notes and loosened up his body. Meanwhile, she also helped Devix find a way to express himself more and have fun while performing.

For his performance, Devix sang his rendition of Yellow by Coldplay. Although the song is pretty slow, Devix shook it up a bit and added his own twist to it, making it even more interesting. He brought the perfect emotion to the song. The coaches were all impressed by his performance.

Andrew performed his version of Everybody Hurts by R.E.M. Steven performed his rendition of It Will Rain by Bruno Mars. After their performance, John Legend called Andrew "unpredictable," and claimed that Devix had one of the coolest tones. Although Camila didn't like Andrew's choice of song, she appreciated that he took her suggestions and worked on them.

The Voice coach also added that Steven's personality had blossomed. Gwen Stefani told Andrew that he had a beautiful tone. But ultimately, the decision was left in Camila's hands. After much deliberation, she decided to go with Devix and chose him as the winner of the Knockouts. Sadly, Andrew and Steven's time in the competition came to an end.

The Voice airs every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 pm ET on NBC.

