"Cara was ripped off": Why are fans criticizing Gwen Stefani for eliminating The Voice contestant?

NBC's The Voice season 22 returned for an all-new episode on Monday night, November 8, 2022, at 8 pm ET. With the Knockouts coming to an end this week, the Live Playoffs are just around the corner.

Tonight, coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Camila Cabello returned to their chairs as the remaining contestants battled it out for a spot in the Top 16.

The first performance of the night came from Team Gwen. The three contestants who battled it out from Gwen Stefani's team were Kayla Von Der Helde, Cara Brindisi and Justin Aaron. Sadly, only one among the three could advance to the next round. After their performance and much deliberation, Gwen declared Justin the winner.

While some fans were happy with The Voice coach's decision, most were upset that Gwen Stefani chose Justin over Cara. They took to social media to share their opinions and criticize Gwen for her decision.

Fans claim Cara deserved to win over Justin on The Voice, Season 22:

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Cara performed better than Justin and deserved to win the Knockouts.

They called out Gwen, adding that she made the wrong call by eliminating Cara, who they claimed had the potential to win The Voice. Many also shared that they expected one of the remaining coaches to use their Steal to save Cara.

Mychalanne @mychalanne7 @gwenstefani #TheVoice Cara sang the hell out of her song too. Whatcha gonna do! @gwenstefani #TheVoice Cara sang the hell out of her song too. Whatcha gonna do!

Janine Shively @JanineShively1 @gwenstefani #TheVoice Sorry but you made a big mistake letting Cara go. She was much better than the other 2 artists. @gwenstefani #TheVoice Sorry but you made a big mistake letting Cara go. She was much better than the other 2 artists.

Meschell Odle @meschell_odle @gwenstefani #TheVoice What was you thinking no way did Justin sing better than Cara Her performance blew the roof off Did you choose him because your hubby said that's who we would take I believe you made a mistake @gwenstefani #TheVoice What was you thinking no way did Justin sing better than Cara Her performance blew the roof off Did you choose him because your hubby said that's who we would take I believe you made a mistake

William damiana @william_damiana @gwenstefani I’d pay to see that young lady sing now! You deff blew that call! 🤷🏻‍♂️ #TheVoice Gwen I never criticize you and always hold you in high esteem, but letting Cara get away if I didn’t know better I’d say you lost your mind!I’d pay to see that young lady sing now! You deff blew that call! 🤷🏻‍♂️ @gwenstefani #TheVoice Gwen I never criticize you and always hold you in high esteem, but letting Cara get away if I didn’t know better I’d say you lost your mind!😳🙈 I’d pay to see that young lady sing now! You deff blew that call! 🤷🏻‍♂️

Sami Jo @samijo13g @gwenstefani @NBCTheVoice @carabrindisi Cara and Justin both had flawless performances! It just doesnt feel right that she was sent home! She totally deserved to have a chance to sing in the lives! @gwenstefani @NBCTheVoice @carabrindisi Cara and Justin both had flawless performances! It just doesnt feel right that she was sent home! She totally deserved to have a chance to sing in the lives!

Here's more information on Cara's performance on The Voice Season 22

Unlike the previous seasons of The Voice, where only two contestants battled it out in the Knockouts, this season the famed reality TV competition series decided to switch things up a bit.

Season 22 introduced viewers to the three-way Knockouts where three contestants from each team battled it out against each other for one spot in the Live Playoffs.

This season, the coaches have also been given only one Steal. So far, Gwen, Blake Shelton and Camila Cabello have used their Steal. Only John Legend has his Steal left. Sadly, he didn't use it to save Cara.

For her Knockouts performance, Cara sang her rendition of Love Me Like a Man by Bonnie Raitt. During rehearsals, Gwen had urged Cara to take her singing "to the next level." During her performance on stage, Cara's added a couple of high notes, thereby improving her performance significantly and earning praise from all the coaches.

For his performance, Justin sang his rendition of Can We Talk by Tevin Campbell, whereas Kayla performed her version of Losing My Religion by R.E.M.

After listening to all three of them sing, the ultimate decision was left in Gwen's hands. Finally, she decided to choose Justin as the winner of the Knockouts.

The Voice Season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 pm ET only on NBC. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

