What time will The Voice season 22 episode 14 air on NBC? Release date, plot, and more explored

NBC's The Voice season 22 is all set to return for episode 14 on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT. The famed reality TV competition series commenced with the Knockout rounds this week and has been nothing short of entertaining. For the first time in The Voice history, the series introduced a new format for the Knockouts.

The official synopsis for the show reads,

"The four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series "The Voice" returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the show's newest season."

The Voice introduced three-way knockout rounds where, much to everyone's surprise, three contestants from the same team battled it out against each other. At the end of the Knockouts, only one contestant would move on to the Live Playoffs, and the remaining two would be eliminated. However, the coaches can use their only steal in this round to nab a contestant for their team.

The new Knockouts premiered with its first round on Monday night, and many fan favorite contestants were eliminated. Round two of the Knockouts will air on Tuesday night, where new teams will battle it out against each other for a spot in the Live Playoffs.

Unlike Monday's episode, which aired for two hours, the Tuesday episode will only air for one hour. If viewers miss Tuesday night's episode, it can be watched the following day on Peacock. Fans can also stream it via FuboTV and YouTube TV.

The Knockouts part 2: Here's what you can expect from episode 14 of The Voice

Titled, The Knockouts Part 2, episode 14 will continue with the Knockouts as more contestants battle it out for that spot in the Live Playoffs. Among the coaches, only John Legend and Camila Cabello have their steals left. It's not yet known if either one of them will use it on Tuesday night.

The official synopsis for the episode reads,

"The all-new three-way knockouts continue as the coaches group three of their artists to perform individually against each other, then select a winner to move on to the live playoffs; each coach has only one steal available."

Coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Camila Cabello return to their coaches chairs with a tough decision in hand.

Here's what happened in episode 13 of The Voice

The Knockouts commenced with four battles between 12 contestants on Monday night. Team Blake's Bodie Wade, The Dryes, and Kevin Hawkins opened the night with three impeccable performances. Ultimately, Blake chose Bodie as the winner and Gwen Stefani used her single steal to bring Kevin onto her team.

Blake also used his single steal on Monday night. Kique, Rowan Grace, and Destiny from Team Gwen were up against each other. After a tough decision, Gwen decided to save Kique. Blake Shelton, who already wanted Rowan on his team, used his single steal and nabbed her into his team.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes