“Glad you saved Rowan”: Fans laud Blake Shelton for stealing The Voice contestant from Gwen Stefani in the Knockouts

NBC's The Voice returned for an all-new episode on Monday night, October 31, 2022. The much-awaited Knockouts commenced this week, but in a new format.

This format features a three-way battle between three contestants from the same team, only one of whom will advance to the Live Playoffs. Apart from that, the coaches also have the chance to use their one Steal and nab an eliminated contestant from another team.

On Monday night's episode of The Voice, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton used their steals. Gwen stole Kevin Hawkins from Team Blake and Blake stole Rowan Grace from Team Gwen.

Fans who witnessed The Voice coaches use their only steal button, cheered them on for nabbing the artists to their team. Many were especially glad that Blake stole one of the youngest contestants on the show, Rowan Grace.

Fans stan Blake Shelton for stealing Rowan Grace and giving her another chance on The Voice

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Rowan would be Blake's winner this season on The Voice. Some also added that the coach did the right thing by nabbing the contestant to his team.

Here are some reactions on the same:

Ted @Ted97489367 @blakeshelton #TheVoice Finally you got her. Rowan will be your winner this season. Good steal! @blakeshelton #TheVoice Finally you got her. Rowan will be your winner this season. Good steal!

NoJUSTICE_NoPEACE✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 @tif_maines

Kique.. I mean… really snapped out tonight!

Morgan can just flat out SAAANG… the whole package!! 🏾 🏾 #TeamCamila

Parijita… my Gawd!! #TeamLegend

#TheVoice Yo Blake did the right thing… Rowan is a superstar in the making! #TeamBlake Kique.. I mean…really snapped out tonight! #TeamGwen Morgan can just flat out SAAANG… the whole package!!Parijita… my Gawd!! Yo Blake did the right thing… Rowan is a superstar in the making! #TeamBlake Kique.. I mean… 🔥🔥 really snapped out tonight! #TeamGwen Morgan can just flat out SAAANG… the whole package!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾 #TeamCamilaParijita… my Gawd!! 🔥🔥#TeamLegend #TheVoice

Douglas Armstrong lll @Dougarmst14 #TheVoice Miss Gwen Stefani thank u for a great knockout round performance of kique and destiny and rowan and i wanna tell u everyone did a excellet job tonight on the voice show and i would of choose rowan as the winner of the knockout u just gave blake the winner @gwenstefani Miss Gwen Stefani thank u for a great knockout round performance of kique and destiny and rowan and i wanna tell u everyone did a excellet job tonight on the voice show and i would of choose rowan as the winner of the knockout u just gave blake the winner @gwenstefani #TheVoice

Simone @Simonet37518772 @blakeshelton #TheVoice I’m so excited you saved cause she’s hugely talented and ready to work on a record now! I’m so excited you saved #ROWAN cause she’s hugely talented and ready to work on a record now! #TeamBlake @blakeshelton #TheVoice 🎶 🔥 I’m so excited you saved #ROWAN 🎶 🎤 cause she’s hugely talented and ready to work on a record now! #TeamBlake 💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖

Here's more information on what happened this week on The Voice, Season 22, Episode 13

For Team Gwen's first Knockout battle, she put Rowan Grace, Kique Gomez, and Destiny Leah to battle it out against each other. The coach revealed that she decided to put them together because they were all young. Gwen Stefani suggested that Rowan "played" with the lyrics more and wanted her to be more "physically expressive."

The young contestant performed her rendition of Billy Joel's Vienna. While singing, she had a rasp towards the end of the lines. She also worked on her tone and was more expressive. The only problem she faced was with the big notes.

After her performance, John Legend called the singer powerful. Rowan is also one of Blake Shelton's favorite contestants this season. Camila Cabello shared that all three singers had improved since their audition. Meanwhile, coach Gwen Stefani was glad that Rowan paid attention to her remarks and worked on them for her performance.

Ultimately, when it came to making a decision on who to choose as the winner of the Knockout battle, Gwen ended up choosing Kique as the winner after his stellar performance of Hey Ya by the Outcasts.

Right then, Blake made the move and used his only steal to nab Rowan to his team. This way, Rowan also made it to the Live Playoffs and viewers can't wait to see how she performs in Blake's team. Sadly, this meant that Destiny was eliminated after no other coach used their steal on her.

The Voice, Season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

