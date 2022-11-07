What time will The Voice season 22 episode 15 air on NBC? Final knockouts, release date and more

The Voice season 22’s concluding knockout episode is set to pit the best of the teams against each other.

Each season, the contestants compete head-to-head for a chance to move forward in the competition. Each coach will send their remaining artists into a three-way face-off, and only one from each team will move forward with the live sessions. The episode will see Alyssa Witrado, Daysia, and Sasha Hurtado from Team Gwen go up against each other.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"The all-new three-way knockouts conclude as the coaches group three of their artists to perform individually against each other, then select a winner to move on to the live playoffs; each coach has only one steal available."

The Voice’s upcoming episode will air on Monday, November 7, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

All about The Voice's upcoming episode and the contestants set to go up against each other

The previous episode saw John Legend, Camila Cabello, and Blake Shelton send contestants home from their teams, and in the show’s upcoming episode, it will be time for Gwen Stefani to do the same.

However, as part of the format change for this season, throughout the knockouts, each judge has the opportunity to steal an eliminated contestant from another team as well as save one from their own team.

As Alyssa, Daysia, and Sasha go head-to-head, Gwen is seen cheering as Alyssa begins her song, and Camila is seen dancing along to The Voice contestant's performance. Meanwhile, Daysia seems to mesmerize the judges with her singing, and all of them are seen engrossed in her performance. Sasha’s high notes, on the other hand, are received with enthusiastic cheers from John Legend.

Alyssa Witrado is 19 years old and was raised in a Mexican-American household. Due to her family’s inclination towards music, she found her love for singing at an early age. Music was her rock through her parents’ divorce as well. While her father introduced her to Don’t Speak, which went on to become her anthem, her mother’s boyfriend, a professional bass player, became one of her biggest supporters.

17-year-old Daysia’s fondest memory of her mother was singing in the car with her. Daysia was given the opportunity to find her voice by her great aunt and uncle in Kansas, owners of a jazz lounge, who were responsible for raising her.

Gwen Stefani stole Sasha Hurtado from Team Camila during the blind auditions on The Voice 2022. Sasha, who is 18 years old, grew up in a multicultural military family with great interest in music. Her mother loved rock-n-roll while her father loved classic mariachi. Sasha used to sing in church and later on went to perform at pubs at the young age of 14.

What happened last week on The Voice

Last week, The Voice saw three knockouts. The first team up was Team John, where Harrison, Morgan, and Omar participated in the sing-off to secure their place in the competition. This was followed by Team Camila’s Eric, Jaeden, and Reina competing for the position. Team Blake went last as Kate, Jay, and Bryce went up against each other.

Omar, Eric, and Bryce won the knockouts and secured their place in the competition. However, during Team Blake’s round, Camila decided to steal Kate, ensuring her place in the competition.

Tune in on Monday at 8 to see what happens next on The Voice on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes