Who is Kate Kalvach from The Voice Season 22? Coach Camila Cabello saved the contestant from elimination in Episode 14

NBC aired Episode 14 of The Voice 2022 (season 22) on Tuesday, featuring a three-way knockout round.

In this round, three contestants from the same team compete against each other. After their respective performances, their team’s coach promotes one of them to the Live Playoffs, and the remaining two are sent home.

In The Voice Season 22 Episode 14, Team Blake’s Kate Kalvach competed against her fellow team members — Bryce Leatherwood and Jay Allen. Despite delivering a mind-blowing performance, coach Blake Shelton picked Bryce over her, meaning she was eliminated. But coach Camila Cabello didn’t let that happen and stole Kate for her team.

What exactly happened to Kate in The Voice Season 22 Episode 14?

Blake Shelton picked three contestants — Kate Kalvach, Bryce Leatherwood, and Jay Allen — for three-way knockout round. After their performances, all the coaches/judges praised Kate’s voice as she sang Justin Bieber’s Anyone. John Legend even suggested Blake to pick Kate, but her coach decided to “roll a dice” and chose Bryce for the next round.

This meant Kate and Jay were eliminated from The Voice Season 22. After bidding farewell to Jay, the coaches couldn’t let Kate leave the show. Before Camila could steal her for her team, John pressed the buzzer and stole her for his team. But the Señorita singer didn’t give up and continued to convince Kate to pick her team.

Camila mentioned that she and Kate had a history, referring to Blind Auditions when the award-winning singer desperately wanted the contestant on her team. She even blocked coach Gwen Stefani from taking Kate to her team, but Blake muted Camila and stole the participant for his group.

Recalling the incident, Camila convinced Kate on The Voice Season 22 Episode 14 to choose her over John Legend. Kate was overwhelmed and confused, but ended up choosing Camila. This means Kate was saved from elimination and will continue performing on the show from Team Camila.

Kate Kalvach hails from Oklahoma City

The Voice 2022 contestant Kate Kalvach, who was initially on Team Blake, has now moved to Team Camila. The participant hails from Oklahoma City, where she works as the creative director at Hope Connection Church.

Raised in Pittsburgh, PA, Kate is married to singer/rapper Matt Kalvach, aka Kalwich. She met him at the Southwestern Christian University, where she graduated "Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor's Degree in Music Business & Technology." The couple enjoys working on songwriting in their free time.

On The Voice, the 27-year-old contestant dedicated her Episode 14 performance to her husband, the one who apparently pushed her to sing outside the church. Kate’s NBC bio mentioned more details about the singer.

The bio reads:

“Kate grew up a pastor’s kid and started singing in her parents’ church. Kate’s parents are both very musical and have influenced her tremendously. Even though Kate comes from a church background, she enjoys writing and singing pop songs. Kate met her husband, Matt, in college through their jazz band.”

It further stated:

“Matt is an up-and-coming rapper from the Czech Republic. Their music passions brought them together, and they married in 2018. Sharpening each other with their differences, Matt has pushed Kate out of her comfort zone and is one of the main reasons she is performing on ‘The Voice.’”

Meanwhile, Kate will be seen competing from Camila Cabello’s team next week. In addition to Camila, the panel of coaches includes Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend.

Hosted by Carson Daly, The Voice Season 22 airs new episodes every Monday and Tuesday on NBC at 8.00 PM ET. Viewers can also stream it on Peacock TV.

Poll : 0 votes