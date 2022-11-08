"Sasha deserved the save": Fans laud John Legend for using his steal and saving The Voice contestant 

NBC's The Voice season 22 returned for an all-new episode on Monday night, November 7, 2022. Coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, and Gwen Stefani returned to their seats with a tough decision to make. The Knockouts have officially ended this week, and the Live Playoffs will begin next week.

The remaining contestants battled it out for a spot in the Top 16. Only one contestant from each three-way Knockout battle will advance to the Live Playoffs. Additionally, four lucky contestants who their coach didn't save, stood a chance to be stolen by one of the other coaches in the Knockout rounds.

Last week, Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, and Gwen Stefani used their steal. The only coach left this week was John Legend, and it looks like he saved the best for the last.

Sasha Hurtado from Team Gwen battled it out against Alyssa Witrado and Daysia. Gwen chose Alyssa as the winner, leaving Sasha and Daysia eliminated. However, John used his steal and saved Sasha by adding her to his team.

Upon watching this, fans took to social media and appreciated The Voice coach for saving Sasha. Many claimed she could end up winning the famed reality TV competition series

Fans applaud Sasha on The Voice season 22 for her stunning performance

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Sasha performed better than the other two contestants and that she was the winner, in their opinion. Others added that John Legend made the right decision by waiting till the end and stealing Sasha. Fans claimed that she was a great steal.

Here's a brief recap of Sasha's performance from the Knockouts

Unlike previous seasons where two contestants battled it out in the Knockout rounds, this season, The Voice introduced the three-way Knockouts, where three contestants from the same team competed for a coveted spot in the Top 16.

For her Knockout performance, Sasha sang her rendition of Make it Rain by Ed Sheeran. It was a flawless performance from beginning to end. At the age of 18, fans thought that Sasha knew how to modulate her voice and use it.

John claimed that Sasha's performance was flawless and called her a "tour de force." He added that if the decision were up to him, he'd choose her as the winner. Blake Shelton also added that Sasha won that battle, according to him.

Sasha was first a part of Team Camila, but after The Voice coach eliminated her in the Battle rounds, Gwen used her steal on Sasha and added her to Team Gwen. During the Knockouts, Camila complimented Sasha's confidence. Gwen also called Sasha's performance "perfect."

But when it came to picking a winner, Gwen chose Alyssa to advance to the Live Playoffs. However, lucky for Sasha, John stole her, and now she stands a chance to advance to the Live Playoffs that will air next week when the series returns.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday night only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

