What time will The Voice season 22 episode 16 air on NBC? Live show, voting rules, and more details explored

The Voice season 22 is set to air, and it's time for the top 16 to take the stage. The last three weeks have seen coaches and contestants competing in the knockout segment of the competition. Each coach now has their top singers, and it’s time for them to sing in front of the studio audience.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The top 16 artists perform live for the first time in front of coaches Camila Cabello, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani for their chance at a spot in the top 13."

The Voice Season 22’s upcoming segment will stream live on Monday, November 14, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Top 16 take the stage in the upcoming episode of The Voice

Before the knockouts, there were 36 contestants, and for the past couple of weeks, the coaches have been busy narrowing down their teams, now only the Top 16 remaining contestants are set to take the stage on Monday. The show will be streamed live on NBC, and the entire country will play a part in choosing who moves a step closer to the grand prize.

For the next five weeks, audiences will be able to vote as the show airs in two ways. Viewers can either vote online at NBC.com/VoiceVote or use The Voice Official App. The voting lines will be open from Monday, 8 pm ET, to Tuesday, 7 am ET. Each viewer can vote up to 10 times per artist, per email address.

This season will give viewers another power- the artists with the least amount of votes will be eligible for something known as Instant Save. Through this, viewers will be able to vote once per artist to save their favorite. The Instant Save feature will be available on November 15, during the episode and will only be available for five minutes.

Meet the Top 16 contestants of The Voice 2022

Set to compete in The Voice 2022 episode 16 are 16 contestants divided into four teams led by the coaches.

Team Blake

Bryce Leatherwood (22) from Woodstock, GA

Bodie (29) from Ladera Ranch, CA

Brayden Lape (15) from Grass Lake, MI

Rowan Grace (17) from Rapid City, SD

Team Legend

Omar Jose Cardona (33) Orlando, FL

Parijita Bastola (17) from Severna Park, MD

Kim Cruse (30) from Woodville, TX

Sasha Hurtado (19) from Dallas, GA

Team Gwen

Kique (18) from Miami

Alyssa Witrado (19) from Fresno, CA

Justin Aaron (34) from Junction City, KS

Kevin Hawkins (28) from Lancaster, TX

Team Camila

Eric Who (22) from Orangeburg, SC

Morgan Myles (35) from Williamsport, PA

Devix (28) from Queens, NY

Kate Kalvach (27) from Oklahoma City, OK

The upcoming episode will air on Monday and will feature the performances, while the episode set to air the following day will showcase the results of the voting and will see who moves on to the Top 13.

The Voice airs on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET. The episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

