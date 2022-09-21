"What a Gem": Fans are impressed with 15-year-old Brayden Lape's performance on The Voice 

The Voice aired its second round of auditions on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Tonight, Michigan-native Brayden Lape impressed the judges with his performance of Niall Horan's This Town. Although Blake was the only judge to turn his chair during the performance, all the other judges praised the voice of the 15-year-old contestant.

Camila went so far as to say:

"He's gonna win those young girls over, I'm telling you!"

Gwen called Brayden "cute" and "adorable." When she said that she regretted not turning her chair, Camila teased Gwen by saying:

"You have a new mom and dad!"

Camila said that Brayden’s voice could be on the radio, and called him Blake’s "secret weapon". Blake was very happy with his team’s newest addition and could not believe he was the only one who turned his chair. He said that he was going to ace his way to the finale with his new pop singer/songwriter.

The judges invited Brayden Lape’s family members on stage. The young contestant then revealed that all his family members were in sports and no one was interested in music. He said that Blake was his first choice for coach. Gwen also said that she would love to be Brayden's "momager."

The Voice fans were impressed by Brayden Lape's singing and personality. They felt that he was the "gem" of Blake's team.

Lisa L Everly @LisaLEverly1 @blakeshelton #TheVoice

Wow, Oh Wow!!! What a Win with Brayden!!! Gonna be a Heart Breaker!!! What a Gem. 🥳 Wow, Oh Wow!!! What a Win with Brayden!!!Gonna be a Heart Breaker!!! What a Gem. 🥳 @blakeshelton #TheVoice Wow, Oh Wow!!! What a Win with Brayden!!! 💫🔥💫 Gonna be a Heart Breaker!!! What a Gem. 🥳

The Voice fans congratulate Blake for adding a "diamond" to his team

The Voice fans slammed Gwen for not turning her chair and felt that Brayden was a very impressive singer. Many also congratulated Blake for picking up the young and talented singer.

Check out what fans said:

Douglas Armstrong lll @Dougarmst14 #TheVoice Congratulations Mr Blake Shelton on your big night tonight on the voice show and I wanna say this I'm am with Camilla on Brayden being your secret weapon this season and I believe u can win this with any artist and genre of music and your team look good @blakeshelton Congratulations Mr Blake Shelton on your big night tonight on the voice show and I wanna say this I'm am with Camilla on Brayden being your secret weapon this season and I believe u can win this with any artist and genre of music and your team look good @blakeshelton #TheVoice

Aaron Herrera @AaronHe52583432 @blakeshelton #TheVoice

Thank you for accepting Brayden Lape to be on your team. I’m also a student from Grass Lake High School and am in the same grade as Brayden. If you can please keep him throughout the entire season. I promise you he will never disappoint. Thank you for accepting Brayden Lape to be on your team. I’m also a student from Grass Lake High School and am in the same grade as Brayden. If you can please keep him throughout the entire season. I promise you he will never disappoint. @blakeshelton #TheVoice Thank you for accepting Brayden Lape to be on your team. I’m also a student from Grass Lake High School and am in the same grade as Brayden. If you can please keep him throughout the entire season. I promise you he will never disappoint.

Cmcolon39 @cmcolon39 @blakeshelton #TheVoice Camila is right girls are going to love Brayden! @blakeshelton #TheVoice Camila is right girls are going to love Brayden!

Other things that happened on The Voice tonight

In the second round of auditions, fans saw Kate Kalvach picking Blake Shelton as her coach. Bryce Leatherwood’s rendition of Goodbye Time impressed three judges, but he ultimately chose Shelton to be his coach.

19-year-old Alyssa Witrado sang Stefani’s Don’t Speak, which prompted both Camila and Gwen to turn their chairs, but Alyssa ultimately chose Gwen’s team.

Peyton Aldridge turned three chairs with his cover of Marshall Tucker’s Can’t You See. He also sang Legend’s All of Me and Hollaback Girl. Legend was so impressed with Peyton that he blocked Shelton to get him on his team.

The episode description read:

"Coaches Camila Cabello, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the third night of blind auditions."

Kevin Hawkins was able to turn four chairs with his cover of Isn’t She Lovely. Stefani, who felt that his performance was Grammy-level, blocked Legend from getting a chance to coach Kevin. He chose to be in Blake’s team.

Sadie Bass overcame stage fright and sang Keith Urban’s Stupid Boy. She chose Stefani over Shelton.

The next round of The Voice auditions will air on NBC on September 26, at 8 pm ET. Fans can also keep up with the episodes on the NBC app or website.

