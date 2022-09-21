"Great pick": Fans predict that Blake Shelton team's newest addition Bryce Leatherwood will win The Voice 2022

The second round of Blind Auditions for The Voice aired on NBC on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Tonight, Georgia native Bryce Leatherwood auditioned for the popular singing competition with Blake Shelton’s song, Goodbye Time. He showcased his upper range midway through his performance and impressed Shelton and two other judges.

Blake was the first judge to turn his chair. He was followed by judge Gwen, who also commented that Bryce had a beautiful voice. Stefani and John Legend then turned their chairs. Shelton had no artists on his team after the first round of auditions, but Bryce impressed him. The judge said:

"Well, well, well. Welcome to Team Blake. I wanted to get my push in before you got to the chorus, because I could tell you already hit the two tough notes. I was blown away. And, what a great country name — Leatherwood."

Camila did not turn her chair but did praise the new The Voice contestant and called him "incredibly talented."

Stefani admitted that she did not know that it was a country song cover performance but was impressed by his voice and personality. Although John Legend suggested that Bryce not join Team Blake, the contestant ultimately chose his mentor Blake Shelton as his coach. Apart from Bryce, Kate Kalvach also chose to be on Blake's team.

The Voice fans were impressed with Blake's new team member, Bryce Leatherwood. One fan even tweeted that the contestant "will go all the way," implying that he might emerge as the winner of the competition.

The Voice fans praise Bryce Leatherwood's perormance

The Voice fans predicted that the new addition to Blake's team would not only win the competition but also excel in his own musical career. They congratulated Blake on picking up the talented singer.

The Voice: Who is new contestant Bryce Leatherwood?

Originally from Woodstock, 22-year-old Bryce is the frontman for the Bryce Leatherwood Band. The band was formed in October 2021, and plays regular gigs at numerous studios across Woodstock.

The band performed its first ticketed concert in May this year. While speaking about his band’s music, Bryce said:

"[The band] combines traditional, outlaw and the best of today’s country, sprinkled with a little southern rock and a few originals."

In 2019, the new The Voice contestant also auditioned for Season 18 of American Idol. According to Bryce, his musical roots "were formed in traditional country music."

His eponymous YouTube channel has covers of famous songs like Conway Twitty and Travis Tritt.

Bryce graduated from Georgia Southern University in May 2022. Speaking of his aspirations, the young contestant said that he wants to get paid to play his own songs, and wants to own a farm in the country.

Bryce is very deeply connected to his family and told the judges that he loved his grandfather the most. His grandfather was diagnosed with lung cancer when he was just a child.

While he initially refused chemotherapy, Bryce convinced him to go through with the chemo as well as some other surgeries, all of which improved his health. Bryce’s grandfather still has lung cancer, something that Bryce calls his "greatest fear."

The third audition round of The Voice 2022 will air on NBC on September 26 at 8 pm ET. Fans can also catch up with the show on NBC's website, DirecTV stream and fuboTV.

