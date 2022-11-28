What time will The Voice season 22 episode 20 air on NBC? Release date and more details explored

NBC's The Voice season 22 is all set to return for an all-new episode on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT. The soon-to-be-released episode will feature the Top 10 contestants as they battle it out for a spot in the Top 7.

With the competition getting even tougher as the weeks pass, the contestants will have to bring their A-game in order to impress their coaches, the live audience, and the millions of viewers back home.

This is week three of the Live Playoffs. Last week, the Top 13 contestants performed for America's vote, out of which only ten advanced to this week's round. The Top 10 contestants will now return to perform once again, vying for a spot in next week's episode and hoping they make it through.

Coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and Blake Shelton will return to their seats as they root for their team to gain the highest number of votes and make it through.

What to expect from The Voice season 22 episode 20?

The theme for this week's episode of The Voice season 22 is going to be "Fan Week." The Top 10 artists will perform the songs selected by the viewers. The top seven artists will be saved by the public's vote, while the remaining three artists, who receive the lowest number of votes, will compete in the results show.

The bottom three contestants will face elimination and battle it out on Tuesday night for a Wildcard Instant Save, where one will be saved and the remaining three will be eliminated.

The official synopsis for the forthcoming episode, titled Live Top 10 Performances, reads:

"It's fan week; the top 10 artists perform songs selected by the fans in front of coaches Camila Cabello, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani for their chance at a spot in the top 8."

Viewers back home can vote for their favorite contestants once the show comes to an end. Voting closes at 7 am on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Since the episode is airing live on Monday, the famed reality TV competition series hasn't shared any sneak peeks teasing fans what to expect.

If you miss the live episode on Monday night, it can be streamed on Peacock the next day. If you do not have cable, you can watch the episode on Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV, or YouTube TV.

The results will be announced on Tuesday night at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT when the series returns for episode 21 titled Live Top 10 Eliminations.

What happened on The Voice season 22 last week?

Last Monday, the Top 13 battled it out for a spot in the Top 10. The previous week's theme was "Songs that Changed My Life." The top nine artists were saved by the public's vote, while the four artists at the bottom of the vote tally competed for the Instant Save in the results show.

Team Camila's Devix and Eric Who, along with Team Gwen's Alyssa Witrado, were eliminated from the competition. Kique of the latter team won the Instant Save on The Voice last week.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT only on NBC.

