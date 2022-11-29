The Voice season 22 returned for an all-new episode on Monday night, November 28, 2022 at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

As the Live-Playoffs continued this week, the Top 10 contestants battled it out against each other, vying to get America's vote and advance in the competition. With the semi-finals just around the corner, the artists hoped to give their best in order to impress the coaches and the viewers back home.

This week, the contestants performed songs that were chosen by their fans. While all the performances were impressive, Kique garnered special praise from fans as he performed while he was sick. This was because, prior to The Voice season 22 Live-Playoffs, Kique had tested positive for Covid-19 and therefore had to perform in isolation.

Unlike everyone else's, Kique's performance wasn't live, but was a pre-recorded one. He recorded the performance in a real studio close to his home. Fans who witnessed him go the extra mile to continue his journey on the famed reality TV competition series were impressed by his dedication and love for performing.

Many The Voice season 22 fans took to social media to share their opinions. Although it might not have been his best performance yet this season, fans lauded that despite being down with Covid-19, the contestant still managed to deliver a passionate performance showcasing his strengths.

Taking to Twitter, many fans claimed that it was an amazing performance and were surprised to see that he could still perform this well despite being sick. Some commended him for being able to sing even when he was supposed to be resting.

Fans also sent their best wishes to the contestant, wishing him a speedy recovery.

⛈️Aaron⛈️🌪 @aarons59LesPaul . Especially with covid, which I just tested negative last week I just got over it myself. God speed and great performance! 🥳🥳

#thevoice @kique_gomez_ you are amazing. Hearing you do your thing makes me happy!. Especially with covid, which I just tested negative last week I just got over it myself. God speed and great performance!🥳🥳 @kique_gomez_ you are amazing. Hearing you do your thing makes me happy! 😁. Especially with covid, which I just tested negative last week I just got over it myself. God speed and great performance! 👍 🥳🥳😄#thevoice

PhillyJawn @OneUnifiedProj @NBCTheVoice

I’m just saying I couldn’t even talk to my momma on the phone when I had Covid and Kique really just handed us that vocal! I’m just saying I couldn’t even talk to my momma on the phone when I had Covid and Kique really just handed us that vocal! #TheVoice @NBCTheVoice I’m just saying I couldn’t even talk to my momma on the phone when I had Covid and Kique really just handed us that vocal! #TheVoice

Craig C. Powell @craigcpowell #thevoice I'm sorry to hear that #Kique got Covid and I do have to give him props for a solid performance. There are things I love about his voice and tone but I still feel like he overdoes it with unnecessary runs too often. Tonight was pretty good though. @NBCTheVoice I'm sorry to hear that #Kique got Covid and I do have to give him props for a solid performance. There are things I love about his voice and tone but I still feel like he overdoes it with unnecessary runs too often. Tonight was pretty good though. @NBCTheVoice #thevoice

Grace 🦃🍄🍂🍁🌰 (she/they/fae) @musicloverbckup



#TheVoice Poor Kique got COVID. I hope he feels better Poor Kique got COVID. I hope he feels better 😭#TheVoice

Cindy H @MzCindy81 That was a great performance from Kique. I pray that he recovers from covid quickly. #TheVoice That was a great performance from Kique. I pray that he recovers from covid quickly. #TheVoice

nina 🪩 @ninabubblygum



#TheVoice reminder that kique was able to sing and perform that well even while having covid reminder that kique was able to sing and perform that well even while having covid#TheVoice

Here's a brief recap on Kique's performance on The Voice season 22, episode 20

Coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello and Gwen Stefani returned to their chairs, rooting for the team during the Live Playoffs.

Last week, Kique, who is from Team Gwen, was instantly saved by fans after his wildcard performance. This week, his performance was pre-taped in a real studio.

The song fans chose for him was Call Out My Name by The Weeknd. Despite performing in a studio without a live band or a setup, the contestant still managed to pull it off. From a curtained area Kique also came live on video and revealed that he wasn't "feeling so great."

After his performance, John Legend shared that Kique's voice was rich, especially his lower tone. The coach then added:

"You make every song your own. You’re so daring."

Kique's coach Gwen Stefani claimed that he was "absolutely flawless" and shared that she was proud to be his coach.

To find out if Kique made it to next week's Top 8, viewers will have to wait till Tuesday night when the live voting results are announced on The Voice.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT only on NBC.

