The Voice season 22: Fans have mixed reactions after Rowan Grace performs Billie Eilish's song in episode 20 

NBC's The Voice season 22 returned with an all-new episode for its Live Playoffs on Monday night, November 28, 2022, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. This week, the Top 10 contestants competed against each other for a spot in the Top 7 and the theme was fan week, which meant fans had the chance to pick the song their favorite artist would perform live on stage.

The first contestant to perform from Team Blake was Rowan Grace, one among the youngest contestants on the show. The song fans chose for her was Billie Eilish's I Love You. It is a contemporary song out of Rowan's usual style and she wasn't sure about it. However, Rowan's coach, Blake Shelton, was excited for her to show this new side of hers to the live audience and viewers back home.

While many fans loved her performance this week on The Voice season 22, there were also some who claimed it wasn't her best. Furthermore, many added that the song choice wasn't an ideal pick for the contestant.

If you're curious to know what fans had to say about Rowan's performance on The Voice, keep reading.

Here's what The Voice season 22 fans had to say about Rowan's rendition of Billie Eilish's song

Taking to Twitter, many fans claimed that Rowan aced the performance and did justice to the song.

susan sheppard @susansh44337905 @blakeshelton #TheVoice Damn tough crowd.. on Rowan. She passed my Goosebumps test. Gotta ride some bias for home state. She was pure.

Missy Daugherty @MissyDaughert15 @blakeshelton

Missy Daugherty @MissyDaughert15 @blakeshelton #TheVoice What the heck ? !! Rowan was AWESOME !!! I have never heard one of Billie's songs but she sounded like an angel !Blake you should have said something like, " I don't care what anyone else thinks, you sounded BEAUTIFUL and you were proud

Darcy Nodwell @ericdarcy @blakeshelton #TheVoice 🙄loved hearing every part of Rowan's voice. Made you feel the song. Disagree with the other two judges!!!

Douglas Armstrong lll @Dougarmst14 #TheVoice Mr blake Shelton i wanna tell u rowan grace did a beautiful job tonight and the performance of rowan grace was excellent tonight and great job tonight @blakeshelton

Despite the positive response, quite a few claimed that it wasn't the best song choice for the contestant, and that it was her worst performance thus far on the famed reality TV competition series. A few others added that she was a little flat during her performance.

Gemma Daily 🌊 [email protected] @TheGemmaDaily @NBCTheVoice So my semi finals picks are Parijita, Justin, Kim, Omar Jose, Kique. I think the fans picked the wrong song for Rowan, but her voice is beautiful. We already know Morgan is in. #TheVoice

Robin Falcone @RobinF65 @blakeshelton #TheVoice I really love Rowan, however; tonight's performance was way too slow, and if I did not know her past history, I would not have been interested. Hopefully she makes it through, and you can coach her into a better song choice.

Richard Knowles @Richard62283245 @blakeshelton #TheVoice hopefully Rowan Grace makes it thru tonite. Now if she does, she needs a song that strait forward and Christian to gather people of faith.

Charlene Hill-Jeon @HillJeon @blakeshelton #TheVoice Rowan are a bad choice for her song. Sorry. It can make or break her.

Leayne @Leayne42Leayne @blakeshelton #TheVoice Rowan good for what the audience chose. That can be hard she stood up to the challenge.

Here's a brief recap on Rowan Grace's performance on The Voice season 22, episode 20

Coaches Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani returned to their seats as coaches while rooting for their team. Rowan was the second artist to perform on stage after Parijita Bastola from Team Legend.

She performed her rendition of Billie Eilish's I Love You. The song was chosen for her by fans. From the start, Rowan wasn't sure of the song, and right enough, the young contestant had issues and found it difficult to stay in pitch.

After her performance, coach Camila Cabello shared that although she loved the tone of Rowan's performance, it was challenging. Gwen Stefani claimed it was a gorgeous performance. John Legend called the song choice an "interesting" one, but quite challenging. He, however, added that Rowan nailed it.

Meanwhile, Rowan's coach Blake Shelton shared that her performance portrayed everything that made Rowan her "unique self." To find out if the contestant made it to the Top 8 next week, viewers will have to wait and see when the live voting results are revealed on Tuesday night when The Voice returns.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT only on NBC.

