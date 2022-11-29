What time will The Voice season 22 episode 21 air on NBC? Release date and more details explored

The Voice season 22 is all set to return for an all-new episode on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 8 pm ET/7 pm ET on NBC.

The famed reality TV competition series will be returning live with voting results after Monday night's (November 28, 2022) Top 10 live performances. Out of the 10 contestants who have performed, only eight will advance to next week's Live Playoffs.

With the competition getting tougher each week, the contestants gave their best while performing songs selected for them by their fans on Monday night. However, only the artists with the highest number of votes will advance to the Top 8. The contestants at the bottom will have to battle it out against each other in an Instant Save Wildcard for a spot in the Top 8.

Coaches John Legend, Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani will return to their seats rooting for their team to make it through. With little to no time left for the upcoming installment to air, here's everything you need to know about episode 21 of The Voice season 22.

Episode 21 of The Voice season 22 will air on November 29, 2022

Titled Live Top 10 Eliminations, the forthcoming episode of The Voice season 22 will air live on Tuesday night, November 29, 2022 at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. Unlike the episode that airs every Monday night, Tuesday's episode won't air for two hours. It will air for only an hour and reveal live voting results for Monday's performances.

If you miss the live episode when it airs on Tuesday night, it can be streamed on Peacock the next day. If you do not have cable TV, you can watch the episode on Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV, or YouTube TV. The Voice's social media pages also share the entire performance of the contestants once they air on television.

What can viewers expect from episode 21 of The Voice season 22?

Titled Live Top 10 Eliminations, episode 21 will air live with the voting results from Monday night's Top 10 live performances. The seven contestants with the highest votes will automatically advance to next week's Live Playoffs. Meanwhile, the remaining three with the lowest votes battle it out against each other in the Instant Save Wildcard performance.

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"The top 7 artists are revealed as safe by America's votes while the bottom three compete in the instant save; coaches Gwen Stefani and John Legend each perform with their teams for the first time."

Who are the Top 10 contestants who remain on The Voice season 22?

These are the Top 10 contestants who performed on Monday night. Blake Shelton is the only coach with contestants still intact in his team.

Team Legend

Omar Jose Cardona Parijita Bastola Kim Cruse

Team Camila

Morgan Myles

Team Gwen

Kique (Winner of last week's Instant Save Wildcard) Justin Aaron

Team Blake

Bodie Bryce Leatherwood Brayden Lape Rowan Grace

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT only on NBC.

