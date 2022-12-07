“So frustrating”: The Voice season 22 fans enraged after Bryce makes it to the grand finale over Omar and Parijita 

The Voice season 22 is nearing its end, as the famed reality TV competition series recently revealed the Top 5 contestants who advanced to the grand finale that will air next week. As usual, the decision to choose the Top 5 was not left up to the coaches but to the viewers.
After Monday, December 5's semi-finals, The Voice season 22 returned for its live elimination on Tuesday night, December 6, 2022. The Top 8 contestants who performed their hearts out dwindled to the Top 5 after votes were tallied.
The Top 4 contestants with the highest number of votes automatically advanced to the grand finale, and the remaining four had one last chance to perform a song of their choice in the Instant Save wildcard. One out of the four with the highest votes joined the Top 4 for the grand finale.
Although the votes depended on fans, many were upset with the results. The four contestants who advanced automatically after receiving the highest votes were Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood, Bodie, and Morgan Myles.
The four contestants at the bottom were Parijita Bastola, Omar Jose Cardonna, Kim Cruse, and Justin Aaron. Upon witnessing the results, fans on social media were furious. They were shocked that Bryce made it through to the grand finale over Omar and Parijita, who have been front runners the entire season on The Voice.
Fans upset over The Voice season 22 results after Bryce advances to the grand finale
Taking to Twitter, fans said it was frustrating that Bryce made it to the finale over other talented contestants on The Voice. Most were annoyed that Omar and Parijita from John Legend's team were at the bottom.
A brief recap of what happened this week on The Voice season 22
After the bottom four were revealed, they each had one last chance to perform a song of their choice to impress viewers to vote for them in the Instant Save wildcard.
For their wildcard performance, Omar performed his rendition of You and I, Parijita performed her version of To Make You Feel My Love by Bob Dylan, Kim sang her rendition of All By Myself by Eric Carmen, and finally, Justin performed Made a Way.
After their performance, the voting lines were opened for five minutes for viewers to vote for their favorite contestant. After the voting likes closed, they were tallied, and the one contestant who joined the remaining four in the grand finale was Omar. Sadly it was the end of the journey for the remaining three.
This week, Carly Pearce came as a guest performer and sang her hit single on the show. The competition will return for its grand finale next week, where one of the five finalists will walk away with the coveted title.
The Voice season 22 airs on NBC every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.