“So frustrating”: The Voice season 22 fans enraged after Bryce makes it to the grand finale over Omar and Parijita 

The Voice season 22 is nearing its end, as the famed reality TV competition series recently revealed the Top 5 contestants who advanced to the grand finale that will air next week. As usual, the decision to choose the Top 5 was not left up to the coaches but to the viewers.

After Monday, December 5's semi-finals, The Voice season 22 returned for its live elimination on Tuesday night, December 6, 2022. The Top 8 contestants who performed their hearts out dwindled to the Top 5 after votes were tallied.

The Top 4 contestants with the highest number of votes automatically advanced to the grand finale, and the remaining four had one last chance to perform a song of their choice in the Instant Save wildcard. One out of the four with the highest votes joined the Top 4 for the grand finale.

Although the votes depended on fans, many were upset with the results. The four contestants who advanced automatically after receiving the highest votes were Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood, Bodie, and Morgan Myles.

Katie Chumbley @KTchumz #TheVoice #VoiceResults I hate talking about talent when I have none, but I feel like I could sing like Brayden and Bryce in the shower. No one can take away the true emotional power of the other contestants. So frustrating. #VOICE I hate talking about talent when I have none, but I feel like I could sing like Brayden and Bryce in the shower. No one can take away the true emotional power of the other contestants. So frustrating. #VOICE #TheVoice #VoiceResults

The four contestants at the bottom were Parijita Bastola, Omar Jose Cardonna, Kim Cruse, and Justin Aaron. Upon witnessing the results, fans on social media were furious. They were shocked that Bryce made it through to the grand finale over Omar and Parijita, who have been front runners the entire season on The Voice.

Fans upset over The Voice season 22 results after Bryce advances to the grand finale

Taking to Twitter, fans said it was frustrating that Bryce made it to the finale over other talented contestants on The Voice. Most were annoyed that Omar and Parijita from John Legend's team were at the bottom.

𝗮 @selarination this is what the top 6 should’ve looked like !!! finale night gon suck without Kim, Parijita and Justin. America needs to clear their ears and STOP VOTING FOR BRYCE AND BRANDEN FOR GODSAKE🤬 #TheVoice this is what the top 6 should’ve looked like !!! finale night gon suck without Kim, Parijita and Justin. America needs to clear their ears and STOP VOTING FOR BRYCE AND BRANDEN FOR GODSAKE🤬 #TheVoice https://t.co/EUe3mpDom6

jay @ypcljay As someone who was rooting for Bodie and Bryce from the start I don’t think Bryce should’ve made it over Parjita, Kim, Justin or Omar. I 1000% don’t believe Brayden should’ve made it over them 🤦‍♂️ shit is ridiculous #TheVoice As someone who was rooting for Bodie and Bryce from the start I don’t think Bryce should’ve made it over Parjita, Kim, Justin or Omar. I 1000% don’t believe Brayden should’ve made it over them 🤦‍♂️ shit is ridiculous #TheVoice

Ed Ulibarri @deuli1 @blakeshelton #TheVoice



wow. Really? The show is called “The Voice” right?

Why did Bryce and Braden make the finals when there are much better singers that didn’t go through? Sooo disappointed In the show. Mr. Legend had it right when addressing Omar after his performance. wow. Really? The show is called “The Voice” right?Why did Bryce and Braden make the finals when there are much better singers that didn’t go through? Sooo disappointed In the show. Mr. Legend had it right when addressing Omar after his performance. @blakeshelton #TheVoice wow. Really? The show is called “The Voice” right? Why did Bryce and Braden make the finals when there are much better singers that didn’t go through? Sooo disappointed In the show. Mr. Legend had it right when addressing Omar after his performance.

Thomas “Warner/Brady/Purdy” Horvath @thomas_d1980 @johnlegend #TheVoice all the contestants who advanced and didn’t have to perform to be saved were a little less…ethnic…than the rest. No way Braden and Bryce deserved to advance over Justin or Omar. @johnlegend #TheVoice all the contestants who advanced and didn’t have to perform to be saved were a little less…ethnic…than the rest. No way Braden and Bryce deserved to advance over Justin or Omar.

Robert Dale Morris @RobertDaleMorr1 @johnlegend #TheVoice

There is absolutely no good reason that OMAR JOSE CARDONA was in the bottom 4 and Brayden and Bryce were NOT!!! There is absolutely no good reason that OMAR JOSE CARDONA was in the bottom 4 and Brayden and Bryce were NOT!!! @johnlegend #TheVoice There is absolutely no good reason that OMAR JOSE CARDONA was in the bottom 4 and Brayden and Bryce were NOT!!!

AKhan @AjazKha43922724 Blake ruined #TheVoice he shouldn't even return for the next season. Wow the Bryce, Braden and that other chick should've been on the bottom. For this show to not go down the crapper they need to remove Blake immediately. Blake ruined #TheVoice he shouldn't even return for the next season. Wow the Bryce, Braden and that other chick should've been on the bottom. For this show to not go down the crapper they need to remove Blake immediately.

Michelangelo Merisi @bdavis0615 The fact that Omar was in the bottom at all when he can sing circles around every contestant is mind blowing. I’m glad he was saved but Americas ass wants Bryce to win, the most mediocre on the show #TheVoice The fact that Omar was in the bottom at all when he can sing circles around every contestant is mind blowing. I’m glad he was saved but Americas ass wants Bryce to win, the most mediocre on the show #TheVoice

V Hale @Kantinmymind EVERYBODY in the bottom FOUR is soooo much better than Two of Blake’s people (Bryce/Brayden). Damn shame!! #TheVoice EVERYBODY in the bottom FOUR is soooo much better than Two of Blake’s people (Bryce/Brayden). Damn shame!! #TheVoice

Katrease Gauer @kcgauer @blakeshelton #TheVoice

Everyone knows Bodie is THE ONLY ONE on your team that should’ve gone straight to the finals tonight! So unfair to the singers who were CLEARLY much better than Brayden & Bryce! But NBC has only “allowed” 3 ppl of color to win The Voice in 21 seasons! Everyone knows Bodie is THE ONLY ONE on your team that should’ve gone straight to the finals tonight! So unfair to the singers who were CLEARLY much better than Brayden & Bryce! But NBC has only “allowed” 3 ppl of color to win The Voice in 21 seasons! @blakeshelton #TheVoice Everyone knows Bodie is THE ONLY ONE on your team that should’ve gone straight to the finals tonight! So unfair to the singers who were CLEARLY much better than Brayden & Bryce! But NBC has only “allowed” 3 ppl of color to win The Voice in 21 seasons!

A brief recap of what happened this week on The Voice season 22

After the bottom four were revealed, they each had one last chance to perform a song of their choice to impress viewers to vote for them in the Instant Save wildcard.

For their wildcard performance, Omar performed his rendition of You and I, Parijita performed her version of To Make You Feel My Love by Bob Dylan, Kim sang her rendition of All By Myself by Eric Carmen, and finally, Justin performed Made a Way.

After their performance, the voting lines were opened for five minutes for viewers to vote for their favorite contestant. After the voting likes closed, they were tallied, and the one contestant who joined the remaining four in the grand finale was Omar. Sadly it was the end of the journey for the remaining three.

This week, Carly Pearce came as a guest performer and sang her hit single on the show. The competition will return for its grand finale next week, where one of the five finalists will walk away with the coveted title.

The Voice season 22 airs on NBC every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

