The Voice season 22 finale: How to vote for your favorite finalist? Process, release date and more details explored

It's almost time for the winner of The Voice season 22 to be revealed. The famed reality TV competition series aired its final performances by the Top 5 on Monday night, December 12, 2022, after which the voting line opened for viewers and fans to vote for their favorite contestants.

Season 22 of The Voice will conclude with a live broadcast of the show's championship episode, during which Carson Daly will announce the winner from among the top five contestants. The episode will air live on Tuesday night, December 13, 2022, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on NBC.

NBC's The Voice season 22 grand finale will also feature the finalists singing with their coaches. Apart from that, the famed reality TV competition series will also include guest performances by a number of famed celebrities gracing the stage.

With little to no time left for the episode to air, here's a rundown of the voting process and the performers scheduled for the two-hour live finale.

The Voice season 22 grand finale voting lines will close at 7 am ET on Tuesday morning, December 13, 2022

Titled, Live Cutdown Show & Live Grand Finale part 2, The Voice season 22 will air with two back-to-back episodes on Tuesday night at 8 pm ET.

This week, the series will air a special two-hour episode in which the winner of the title will be announced. The synopsis for the forthcoming episode reads:

"Host Carson Daly reveals who America has chosen to be the winner; the star-studded finale features special performances by chart-topping artists and finalist/coach duets."

In terms of voting, fans can vote via The Voice app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play, or via the website, nbc.com/voicevote. Fans can vote for their favorite contestant up to ten times. The polls will be open until 7 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

With no more rounds of competition, the series has invited some big-name artists to perform as guests during the live grand finale. See the list below for more details:

The coaches will perform with their final contestants.

Multi-platinum artist Kane Brown will be performing his new hit single alongside Blake Shelton.

Kelly Clarkson will perform a solo rendition of her duet with Ariana Grande titled Santa Can't You Hear me.

Maluma will perform his hit single Junio

One Republic will perform their hit song I Ain't Worried

Adam Lambert will perform his rendition of Ordinary World by Duran Duran

BRELAND will make a debut performing his hit single For What It's Worth

Season 22 winning group, Boy Named Tom will perform One More Christmas from their first EP.

The five finalists who will be vying for the title are Omar Jose Cardona, Bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, Bryden Lape, and Morgan Myles.

The Voice season 22 airs on NBC every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

